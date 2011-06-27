Used 2018 Audi RS 5 Consumer Reviews
Nightmare RS5
Dave, 05/20/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
My 2018 RS5 has been in the shop way to much for turbo waste gate issues that Audi states they dont have a fix for yet. They tell me, just give it throttle within 10 seconds of start up. That's BS, now in shop for temperature sensor for 4 days??? Horrible
Concious Buyer
M Marshall, 01/22/2019
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I would communicate online before going into the dealership and even if u are a pro and already know the car, have a price fixed in ur head before going in. Be sure to read/understand the fine prints of vehicle extended car cares before signing paper works. Read previous/current owner's forums for their experiences on car reliability. IT IS VERY EASY TO GET SWAYED. If u go to look be sure that's all u do then leave.
