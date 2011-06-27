Used 2013 Aston Martin DB9 Base Features & Specs

Exterior Colors

Marron Black

Viridian Green

Other Manufacturers Color

Selene Bronze

Mako Blue

Red Lion

Quantum Silver

Appletree Green

Other Manufacturers Special Color

Cobalt Blue

Amethyst Red

Concours Blue

Hardly Green

Previous AML Color

Hammerhead Silver

Match to Sample

Mariana Blue

Midnight Blue

Stratus White

Grey Bull

Silver Blonde

Tungsten Silver

Fire Red

Onyx Black

Jet Black

Meteorite Silver

Volcano Red

Morning Frost White

Silver Fox

Skyfall Silver

Madagascar Orange

Sunburst Yellow

Bridgewater Bronze

Magma Red

Lightning Silver

Kopi Bronze

Storm Black