2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Giulia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)367.2/504.9 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque306 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 22Lyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
1-Year Trialyes
Power Adjustable Bolsteryes
Red Leather Sport Seats +$600
8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
18" x 8.0" Dark Turbine Aluminum Wheels +$750
Colored Brake Calipers +$650
Dual-Pane Sunroof +$1,350
Dimensions
Curb weight3521 lbs.
EPA interior volume95.0 cu.ft.
Gross weight4612 lbs.
Height56.5 in.
Length182.5 in.
Maximum payload905 lbs.
Wheel base111.0 in.
Width73.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Anodized Blue Metallic
  • Vesuvio Gray Metallic
  • Vulcano Black Metallic
  • Moonlight Grey Metallic
  • Alfa Rosso
  • Alfa White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
