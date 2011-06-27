  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia
  4. 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Alfa Romeo Giulia
Search Inventory
alfaromeousa.com

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

What’s new

  • No significant changes for 2021
  • Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Strong turbocharged engine lineup
  • Sleek interior cabin styling
  • High performance of the Quadrifoglio model
  • Infotainment system has an easy user interface
  • Rear-seat space is tight for the class
  • The base-model seats are flat and uncomfortable
  • Trunk space is adequate but awkward to access
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Alfa Romeo Giulia for Sale
2018
2017
MSRP Starting at
$39,450
Save as much as $1,320
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,320 with Edmunds

2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Sport, Ti, Ti Lusso, Ti Sport, Ti Sport Carbon and Quadrifoglio

msrp 

$39,345
starting price
Build & Price
alfaromeousa.com
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Trending topics in reviews

    Ad
    Build Your Giulia
    Select Color: 

    Features & Specs

    Ti Sport 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Ti Sport 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$45,900
    MPG 24 city / 33 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    Ti 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Ti 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$44,700
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$47,900
    MPG 23 city / 31 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
    See all for sale
    Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan
    2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
    MSRP$74,750
    MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower505 hp @ 6500 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia features & specs

    Safety

    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    FAQ

    Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Giulia both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Alfa Romeo Giulia fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Giulia gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Alfa Romeo Giulia. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia:

    • No significant changes for 2021
    • Part of the first Giulia generation introduced in 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Alfa Romeo Giulia reliable?

    To determine whether the Alfa Romeo Giulia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Giulia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Giulia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Giulia is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

    The least-expensive 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia is the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,450.

    Other versions include:

    • Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,900
    • Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $44,700
    • Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,900
    • Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $74,750
    • Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,450
    • Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,450
    • Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,700
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Alfa Romeo Giulia?

    If you're interested in the Alfa Romeo Giulia, the next question is, which Giulia model is right for you? Giulia variants include Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Giulia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Overview

    The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia is offered in the following submodels: Giulia Sedan, Giulia Quadrifoglio. Available styles include Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Sprint 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Giulia.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Giulia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

    2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,540. The average price paid for a new 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,320 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,320 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,220.

    The average savings for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

    The 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,840. The average price paid for a new 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $1,301 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $1,301 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,539.

    The average savings for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 2.8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Which 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulias are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2021 Giulias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,989 and mileage as low as 6 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $30 on a used or CPO 2021 Giulia available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Alfa Romeo Giulia for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,321.

    Find a new Alfa Romeo for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,966.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Alfa Romeo lease specials

    Related 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles