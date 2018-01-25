Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia for Sale Near Me
702 listings
- 16,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,000$3,792 Below Market
- 18,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,988$4,936 Below Market
- 16,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500
- 11,189 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,695$3,577 Below Market
- 12,185 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,490$3,976 Below Market
- 19,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,273$5,228 Below Market
- 17,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,977$2,486 Below Market
- 11,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,589$4,567 Below Market
- 14,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,440
- 9,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,000$3,881 Below Market
- 10,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,998$2,351 Below Market
- 16,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,950$3,349 Below Market
- 11,498 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,500
- 20,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,860
- 39,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,999$3,274 Below Market
- 39,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,200
- 18,340 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,477$2,865 Below Market
- 30,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,547
Consumer Reviews for the Alfa Romeo Giulia
Overall Consumer Rating4.132 Reviews
SJMST,01/25/2018
Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I see a some reviews by people who decided not to buy. I did lease one, and here's what I think. I have 3,500 miles of flawless performance on mine. This car turns heads. People stop to chat and ask about it. If you want to blend into the background, maybe it’s not the car for you. From every angle, it looks properly proportioned. The interior is beautiful, and is there a more striking logo than Alfa’s? I say “No” Best for last. Driving it. It’s not a weekend toy. I commute interstate, NY to NJ every day. Forty five miles each way. Hence the need for the adaptive cruise and forward collision warning. This allows the car to stop and go on its own in bumper to bumper traffic. Nice. When the roads are open, and that happens even in NY, it is wonderful. The chassis feels carved from stone, yet is somehow compliant over rough patches. It is inexplicably able to take curves flat at speed yet still be comfortable. This is not a big car. It is in looks and feel more like sports sedans before they became heavy and bloated. The Giulia is light and quick and instantly responsive. My 2002 BMW 3 series 5-speed was something like that, but this has that beat. Get an Alfa.
