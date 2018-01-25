Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia for Sale Near Me

I see a some reviews by people who decided not to buy. I did lease one, and here's what I think. I have 3,500 miles of flawless performance on mine. This car turns heads. People stop to chat and ask about it. If you want to blend into the background, maybe it’s not the car for you. From every angle, it looks properly proportioned. The interior is beautiful, and is there a more striking logo than Alfa’s? I say “No” Best for last. Driving it. It’s not a weekend toy. I commute interstate, NY to NJ every day. Forty five miles each way. Hence the need for the adaptive cruise and forward collision warning. This allows the car to stop and go on its own in bumper to bumper traffic. Nice. When the roads are open, and that happens even in NY, it is wonderful. The chassis feels carved from stone, yet is somehow compliant over rough patches. It is inexplicably able to take curves flat at speed yet still be comfortable. This is not a big car. It is in looks and feel more like sports sedans before they became heavy and bloated. The Giulia is light and quick and instantly responsive. My 2002 BMW 3 series 5-speed was something like that, but this has that beat. Get an Alfa.

