Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    16,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,000

    $3,792 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    18,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,988

    $4,936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    16,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,500

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in Gray
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    11,189 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,695

    $3,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    12,185 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,490

    $3,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso in Gray
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso

    19,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,273

    $5,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia in Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    17,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,977

    $2,486 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in Gray
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    11,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,589

    $4,567 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    14,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,440

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    9,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,000

    $3,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso

    10,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,998

    $2,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    16,332 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $24,950

    $3,349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport

    11,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,500

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso in Red
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso

    20,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,860

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    39,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,999

    $3,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    39,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,200

    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia in Black
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia

    18,340 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,477

    $2,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti in White
    used

    2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti

    30,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,547

    Details

702 listings for Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia
Consumer Reviews for the Alfa Romeo Giulia

Read recent reviews for the Alfa Romeo Giulia
Overall Consumer Rating
4.132 Reviews
See all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Review by Actual Owner
SJMST,01/25/2018
Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I see a some reviews by people who decided not to buy. I did lease one, and here's what I think. I have 3,500 miles of flawless performance on mine. This car turns heads. People stop to chat and ask about it. If you want to blend into the background, maybe it’s not the car for you. From every angle, it looks properly proportioned. The interior is beautiful, and is there a more striking logo than Alfa’s? I say “No” Best for last. Driving it. It’s not a weekend toy. I commute interstate, NY to NJ every day. Forty five miles each way. Hence the need for the adaptive cruise and forward collision warning. This allows the car to stop and go on its own in bumper to bumper traffic. Nice. When the roads are open, and that happens even in NY, it is wonderful. The chassis feels carved from stone, yet is somehow compliant over rough patches. It is inexplicably able to take curves flat at speed yet still be comfortable. This is not a big car. It is in looks and feel more like sports sedans before they became heavy and bloated. The Giulia is light and quick and instantly responsive. My 2002 BMW 3 series 5-speed was something like that, but this has that beat. Get an Alfa.
Report abuse
