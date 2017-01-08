Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia for Sale Near Me

I have owned 67 cars since 1974. Many of them were high performance or luxury vehicles. From all the world's major companies. (BMW x4, Audi x2, Mercedes x2, Lincoln x2, Cadillac x3, Porsche x3, Saab x2 to name only a few) In that collection which I have bought and sold, I owned 3 Alfa Romeo's pre-1995. This new Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan is BY FAR, the best car I've ever owned, period. There have been ZERO reliability issues, that seem to consistently plague Italian made vehicles. I base my review on my 44 yrs of car driving experience and knowledge of automobiles in general. Styling, performance, handling, and practicality. I give this car the highest marks possible in each of those important categories. If you are considering leasing or buying a new 3-Series BMW, C-Class Mercedes, or Audi A4 or Lexus, drive this car first, so you can be impressed by the overall stupendous drivability and performance of this fantastic Italian masterpiece! I can not recommend this car highly enough. Now that its been 3 years of ownership, I can add that the reliability has been perfect for this sport sedan. I have had zero problems or issues with the car. Obviously Alfa Romeo has greatly improved their reliability from past experiences. This is an outstanding car and a true value. After driving this for two years now, I still say the Giulia is the best sport sedan sold today. We've had ZERO problems with this car. Everything is wonderful, especially the driving experience we have daily with it.

