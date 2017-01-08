Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia for Sale Near Me
- 13,812 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,390$4,775 Below Market
Bourne's Auto Center Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
We are a Better Business Bureau accredited dealership! Call Dealer to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle-free Test Drive. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. Bourne's Auto Center in Daytona received the DealerRater Customer Satisfaction Award for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.! Our family owned and operated business is bringing our 'No Hassle' pricing and customer service commitment to Florida. We only sell vehicles that are fully serviced, and we only sell vehicles that qualify for a 90 day/3,000 mile warranty. Visit Bourne's Auto Center of Daytona Beach to see why over 70,000 customers have chosen us for their pre-owned vehicle purchase. Call us today to reserve this vehicle with a fully refundable $300 deposit! www.bournesofdaytona.com **Price does not include standard dealer documentation fee**. **Vehicle comes with 1 key and 1 Remote, an additional key can be purchased by the customer for our dealer cost.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN0H7561073
Stock: D5629J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 10,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,992$4,818 Below Market
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW)$51,190.00 ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION/GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD/ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PANORAMIC ROOF, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8.8" Widescreen Color Display, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Air Quality System, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning, Front Bucket Seats, GPS Navigation, harman/kardon Premium Audio, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Infrared Windshield, Leather Dash & Upper Doors, Luxury Leather Trimmed Seats, Luxury Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Quick Order Package 22G, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Ti Lusso Light Wood Package (DISC), Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Lusso Aluminum. In striving for the ultimate in customer satisfaction, our pre-owned customers can take advantage of the "GRAVITY AUTOS ROSWELL DIFFERENCE" and with each vehicle sold under 80k miles, you receive at no additional cost, Best Price Guarantee*, Award Winning Customer Service, and one of the largest luxury pre-owned selections of over 800 vehicles in the southeast." Shipping is available whether domestic or international, wholesalers welcome and we have an extensive line of financial institutions for your lending and insurance needs. Call 678-349-2900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN4H7542994
Stock: 542994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 17,733 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,999$3,224 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6175 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN9H7549486
Stock: C308521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 20,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,985$3,358 Below Market
Jidd Motors - Des Plaines / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!____Highlights Include: Panoramic Dual-Pane Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, harman/kardon Premium Audio, Navigation, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot & More! **Original MSRP of $51,590!!**__No Collisions, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Turbo Charged, Remaining Factory Warranty, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Keyless Start, Panoramic Roof, Daytime Running Lights, Backup Camera, Power-Folding Door Mirrors, 8.8" Widescreen Color Display, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio, Calipers Gloss Black w/White Script, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Forward Collision Warning, harman/kardon Premium Audio, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated steering wheel, High Performance Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Infrared Windshield, Luxury Leather Trimmed Seats, Luxury Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Nav 8.8, Rain sensing wipers, SiriusXM capability, Split folding rear seat, Ti Lusso Package (DISC), Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Lusso Aluminum. Odometer is 14856 miles below market average!**30 DAY PRICE MATCH AND RETURN GUARANTEE**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEENXH7556236
Stock: E6642
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 48,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,700$4,466 Below Market
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Alfa White *BLUETOOTH, *LEATHER INTERIOR, *NAVIGATION, *HARMAN/KARDON SOUND, *REAR VIEW CAMERA, *PANORAMIC ROOF, *COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, *KEYLESS ENTRY, *REMOTE START, *SIRIUS/XM RADIO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN8H7538658
Stock: PF2146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 50,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,899$3,832 Below Market
New Country Toyota of Saratoga Springs - Saratoga Springs / New York
**1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED SEATS**, **PANO ROOF**, **BLIND SPOT MONITORS**, **LANE DEPARTURE ALERT**, **AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAMS**, **PRE-COLLISION DETECTION**, **ALL-WHEEL DRIVE**, AWD. Vulcano Black Metallic 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia AWD 8-Speed Automatic I4 CARFAX One-Owner.A Pre-Owned vehicle from Toyota of Saratoga Springs means you not only get the reassurance of a multipoint inspection/reconditioning by one of our trained technicians but also a complete CARFAX vehicle history report available. Please call the Pre-Owned Sales Department 1-518-584-7272 at Toyota of Saratoga Springs today and we will be thrilled to assist. We are happy to help whether you live 5 miles away or 5000 miles away, we do it all! Toyota of Saratoga Springs has the best selection of New, Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned Toyota's. Come and experience for yourself why Toyota of Saratoga Springs can help you find your next vehicle, We are looking forward to assisting you with not only this vehicle, but all of your future automotive needs. OUR ONLINE SPECIALS AT TOYOTA OF SARATOGA SPRINGS HAVE NO HIDDEN FEES OR ADDITIONAL CHARGES UNLIKE SOME OF OUR COMPETITORS! 23/31 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Two potent turbocharged engines to choose from; sleek interior cabin styling; infotainment system has an easy user interface; one of the best-driving cars in the segment Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN1H7538757
Stock: R092676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 19,726 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,730
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN7H7558091
Stock: 10425174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 24,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,000$4,396 Below Market
Bill Luke Alfa Romeo - Tempe / Arizona
GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!TI LUSSO LIGHT WOOD PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST, BLIND SPOT WITH CROSS PATH DETECTION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND, 8.8 DISPLAY AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Bill Luke Tempe is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Tempe's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billluketempe.com to see the difference for yourself!Reviews:* Two potent turbocharged engines to choose from; sleek interior cabin styling; infotainment system has an easy user interface; one of the best-driving cars in the segment Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN0H7544678
Stock: FE18960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 22,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,495$4,198 Below Market
Vacaville Buick GMC - Vacaville / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia TiWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707) 344-9989.8.8' Widescreen Color Display, Air Quality System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio, Bright Aluminum Pedals, Driver Assistance Static Package, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Leather Dash & Upper Doors, Lusso Light Wood Package, Luxury Leather Trimmed Seats, Luxury Steering Wheel, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Quick Order Package 22G, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Nav 8.8, Remote Audio Controls.As your premier Solano County Buick GMC dealer, we here at Buick GMC of Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN7H7550426
Stock: G4549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 44,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,955$4,205 Below Market
Coggin DeLand Honda - Orange City / Florida
This 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti is Equipped with Standard Features Including: Clean CARFAX. LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO, GPS NAVIGATION, KEYLESS GO W/ PUSH BUTTON START-STOP, DUAL PANE SUNROOF/MOONROOF, DRIVER ASSIST DYNAMIC PLUS PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE STATIC PACKAGE, 19 PREMIUM WHEELS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, TOUCHSCREEN AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER SEATS, HANDSFREE BLUETOOTH, NEW TIRES, DEALER SERVICED/WELL MAINTAINED, HIGH PERFORMANCE BI-XENON HEADLAMPS, ACTIVE/ADJUSTABLE COILOVER SYSTEM, LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, INFRARED WINDSHIELD, LEATHER DASH AND UPPER DOORS, BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR, LUXURY AND SPEED, FUN TO DRIVE, INCREDIBLE LOOKING VEHICLE, FAST AND AFFORDABLE, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8.8 Widescreen Color Display, Active Suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Air Quality System, Aluminum Interior Accents, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Bluetooth Handsfree Phone & Audio, Bright Aluminum Pedals, Calipers Gloss Red w/White Script, Colored Calipers, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Pane Sunroof, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Warning, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, GPS Navigation, harman/kardon Premium Audio, HD Radio, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, High Performance Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Infrared Windshield, Leather Dash & Upper Doors, Leather Dash & Upper Doors (DISC), Leather Seats, Leather steering wheel, Limited Slip Differential Rear Axle, Manual Adjustable Thigh Support, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 22T, Radio: AM/FM/HD Bluetooth w/Nav 8.8, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Remote Audio Controls, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Front & Rear Fascias, Sport Leather Seats, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Ti 19 Sport Package, Ti Leather Package, Ti Performance Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Dark 5-Hole Aluminum. Coggin Deland Honda is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. I424/33 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Two potent turbocharged engines to choose from; sleek interior cabin styling; infotainment system has an easy user interface; one of the best-driving cars in the segment Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN5H7561279
Stock: H7561279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 35,720 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,999$2,948 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN5H7538081
Stock: M308898
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 20,151 milesGreat Deal
$26,000$3,207 Below Market
St. George Auto Sales - Ontario / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN7H7548241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,595$3,484 Below Market
Porsche of Wyoming Valley - Wilkes-Barre / Pennsylvania
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! DUAL PANE SUNROOF, NEW FRONT BRAKES, 2 NEW TIRES, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Calipers Gloss Red w/White Script, Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, Driver Assistance Static Package, Forward Collision Warning, harman/kardon Premium Audio, Heated front seats, Infrared Windshield, Leather Dash & Upper Doors (DISC), Leather Seats, Navigation System, Power Adjust 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjust 8-Way Front Passenger Seat, Ti Lusso Light Wood Package (DISC), Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Lusso Aluminum. 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti23/31 City/Highway MPGNapleton Wyoming Valley’s Market Driven Pricing- One Price, The Best Price, No Haggle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEEN1H7539566
Stock: PPJV9566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 36,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,900$3,676 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr AWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alfa White with a Black/Red interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDNXH7545223
Stock: 545223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 29,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,750
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN8H7536228
Stock: 10423465
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 21,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,995$4,366 Below Market
Baron Auto Emporium - Roslyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEDN3H7560632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,447$2,649 Below Market
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Base RWD 8-Speed Automatic I4 Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, 1-Owner, Great Economy, ONE OWNER, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 4D Sedan, I4, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Silverstone Gray Metallic, black Leather, Aluminum Interior Accents, Aluminum Steering Column Mounted Paddle Shifters, Bright Aluminum Pedals, Bright Speaker Grille Trim Rings, Colored Calipers, Gloss Black Window Surround Moldings, Quick Order Package 22L, Sport Appearance Package, Sport Front & Rear Fascias, Sport Interior Package, Sport Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Sport Aluminum.Odometer is 7349 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Two potent turbocharged engines to choose from; sleek interior cabin styling; infotainment system has an easy user interface; one of the best-driving cars in the segment Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAEBN4H7533376
Stock: 14436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 56,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,499$3,216 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2017 ALFA ROMEO GIULIA Ti COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH PUSH-START BUTTON, REARVIEW CAMERA, SENSORS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, POWER HEATED SEATS, HANDS-FREE, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2017 ALFA ROMEO GIULIA Ti VIENE FULL EQUIPADO CON BOTÓN DE ARRANQUE, CAMARA TRASERA, SENSORES, TECHO SOLAR, NAVEGACIÓN, ASIENTOS ELÉCTRICOS CON CALEFACCIÓN, MANOS LIBRES, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $3000. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $3000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZARFAECN8H7552396
Stock: 552396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
