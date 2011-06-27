Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,537
|$23,841
|$26,265
|Clean
|$20,859
|$23,079
|$25,407
|Average
|$19,501
|$21,555
|$23,693
|Rough
|$18,144
|$20,031
|$21,978
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,962
|$25,268
|$27,695
|Clean
|$22,239
|$24,460
|$26,791
|Average
|$20,792
|$22,845
|$24,983
|Rough
|$19,344
|$21,230
|$23,175
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,560
|$22,853
|$25,264
|Clean
|$19,912
|$22,122
|$24,440
|Average
|$18,617
|$20,661
|$22,790
|Rough
|$17,321
|$19,200
|$21,141
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,946
|$24,270
|$26,714
|Clean
|$21,254
|$23,494
|$25,842
|Average
|$19,871
|$21,942
|$24,098
|Rough
|$18,488
|$20,391
|$22,354
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,206
|$19,395
|$21,697
|Clean
|$16,664
|$18,775
|$20,988
|Average
|$15,579
|$17,535
|$19,572
|Rough
|$14,495
|$16,295
|$18,156
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,946
|$21,165
|$23,499
|Clean
|$18,349
|$20,488
|$22,732
|Average
|$17,155
|$19,135
|$21,198
|Rough
|$15,961
|$17,782
|$19,664
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,777
|$21,029
|$23,397
|Clean
|$18,185
|$20,357
|$22,634
|Average
|$17,002
|$19,013
|$21,106
|Rough
|$15,818
|$17,668
|$19,579