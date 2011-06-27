  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TLX
  4. Used 2017 Acura TLX
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Acura TLX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,537$23,841$26,265
Clean$20,859$23,079$25,407
Average$19,501$21,555$23,693
Rough$18,144$20,031$21,978
Sell my 2017 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,962$25,268$27,695
Clean$22,239$24,460$26,791
Average$20,792$22,845$24,983
Rough$19,344$21,230$23,175
Sell my 2017 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,560$22,853$25,264
Clean$19,912$22,122$24,440
Average$18,617$20,661$22,790
Rough$17,321$19,200$21,141
Sell my 2017 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,946$24,270$26,714
Clean$21,254$23,494$25,842
Average$19,871$21,942$24,098
Rough$18,488$20,391$22,354
Sell my 2017 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,206$19,395$21,697
Clean$16,664$18,775$20,988
Average$15,579$17,535$19,572
Rough$14,495$16,295$18,156
Sell my 2017 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,946$21,165$23,499
Clean$18,349$20,488$22,732
Average$17,155$19,135$21,198
Rough$15,961$17,782$19,664
Sell my 2017 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you
Estimated values
2017 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,777$21,029$23,397
Clean$18,185$20,357$22,634
Average$17,002$19,013$21,106
Rough$15,818$17,668$19,579
Sell my 2017 Acura TLX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura TLX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Acura TLX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,775 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura TLX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,775 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Acura TLX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,664 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,775 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Acura TLX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Acura TLX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Acura TLX ranges from $14,495 to $21,697, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Acura TLX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.