Estimated values
2005 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,735
|$4,113
|$4,884
|Clean
|$2,441
|$3,672
|$4,355
|Average
|$1,855
|$2,792
|$3,297
|Rough
|$1,268
|$1,911
|$2,239
Estimated values
2005 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,544
|$3,729
|$4,395
|Clean
|$2,271
|$3,330
|$3,919
|Average
|$1,725
|$2,532
|$2,967
|Rough
|$1,179
|$1,733
|$2,015
Estimated values
2005 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,807
|$3,937
|$4,574
|Clean
|$2,506
|$3,516
|$4,078
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,673
|$3,088
|Rough
|$1,301
|$1,830
|$2,097
Estimated values
2005 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,392
|$5,536
|$6,730
|Clean
|$3,028
|$4,943
|$6,001
|Average
|$2,300
|$3,758
|$4,543
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,573
|$3,085
Estimated values
2005 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires and Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,966
|$4,134
|$4,792
|Clean
|$2,647
|$3,691
|$4,273
|Average
|$2,011
|$2,806
|$3,235
|Rough
|$1,375
|$1,921
|$2,197
Estimated values
2005 Acura TL 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,951
|$4,115
|$4,772
|Clean
|$2,634
|$3,675
|$4,255
|Average
|$2,001
|$2,794
|$3,221
|Rough
|$1,368
|$1,912
|$2,188