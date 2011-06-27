Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,933
|$21,971
|$24,907
|Clean
|$17,988
|$20,878
|$23,666
|Average
|$16,098
|$18,693
|$21,185
|Rough
|$14,208
|$16,507
|$18,704
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,805
|$19,904
|$22,898
|Clean
|$15,966
|$18,914
|$21,758
|Average
|$14,288
|$16,934
|$19,477
|Rough
|$12,611
|$14,954
|$17,196
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,404
|$22,337
|$25,175
|Clean
|$18,435
|$21,226
|$23,921
|Average
|$16,498
|$19,004
|$21,414
|Rough
|$14,561
|$16,782
|$18,906
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,375
|$23,407
|$26,338
|Clean
|$19,358
|$22,242
|$25,026
|Average
|$17,324
|$19,914
|$22,403
|Rough
|$15,290
|$17,586
|$19,779
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,897
|$20,869
|$23,742
|Clean
|$17,004
|$19,831
|$22,560
|Average
|$15,217
|$17,755
|$20,195
|Rough
|$13,431
|$15,679
|$17,830