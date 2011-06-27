  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,933$21,971$24,907
Clean$17,988$20,878$23,666
Average$16,098$18,693$21,185
Rough$14,208$16,507$18,704
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,805$19,904$22,898
Clean$15,966$18,914$21,758
Average$14,288$16,934$19,477
Rough$12,611$14,954$17,196
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,404$22,337$25,175
Clean$18,435$21,226$23,921
Average$16,498$19,004$21,414
Rough$14,561$16,782$18,906
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,375$23,407$26,338
Clean$19,358$22,242$25,026
Average$17,324$19,914$22,403
Rough$15,290$17,586$19,779
Estimated values
2015 Acura RLX Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,897$20,869$23,742
Clean$17,004$19,831$22,560
Average$15,217$17,755$20,195
Rough$13,431$15,679$17,830
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Acura RLX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Acura RLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,914 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura RLX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Acura RLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,914 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Acura RLX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Acura RLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,914 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Acura RLX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Acura RLX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Acura RLX ranges from $12,611 to $22,898, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Acura RLX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.