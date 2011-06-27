Estimated values
2019 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,153
|$44,555
|$48,738
|Clean
|$40,403
|$43,750
|$47,857
|Average
|$38,903
|$42,140
|$46,096
|Rough
|$37,403
|$40,530
|$44,334
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,400
|$35,360
|$36,557
|Clean
|$33,774
|$34,722
|$35,896
|Average
|$32,520
|$33,444
|$34,574
|Rough
|$31,266
|$32,166
|$33,253
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Armada Platinum 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,469
|$44,355
|$45,468
|Clean
|$42,677
|$43,554
|$44,646
|Average
|$41,093
|$41,951
|$43,003
|Rough
|$39,508
|$40,348
|$41,359
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,527
|$38,734
|$40,233
|Clean
|$36,843
|$38,034
|$39,506
|Average
|$35,476
|$36,634
|$38,052
|Rough
|$34,108
|$35,235
|$36,597
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Armada SL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,727
|$40,730
|$41,985
|Clean
|$39,003
|$39,995
|$41,226
|Average
|$37,555
|$38,523
|$39,708
|Rough
|$36,107
|$37,051
|$38,191
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Armada SV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,101
|$36,788
|$37,653
|Clean
|$35,443
|$36,124
|$36,973
|Average
|$34,128
|$34,794
|$35,612
|Rough
|$32,812
|$33,465
|$34,251