Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,047
|$3,806
|$4,226
|Clean
|$2,832
|$3,534
|$3,919
|Average
|$2,402
|$2,990
|$3,307
|Rough
|$1,971
|$2,446
|$2,695
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,609
|$4,366
|$4,786
|Clean
|$3,354
|$4,054
|$4,439
|Average
|$2,844
|$3,430
|$3,746
|Rough
|$2,335
|$2,805
|$3,052