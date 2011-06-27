Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,639
|$5,044
|$5,821
|Clean
|$3,231
|$4,486
|$5,176
|Average
|$2,413
|$3,369
|$3,885
|Rough
|$1,596
|$2,253
|$2,594
2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,165
|$4,877
|$5,816
|Clean
|$2,810
|$4,337
|$5,171
|Average
|$2,099
|$3,257
|$3,881
|Rough
|$1,388
|$2,178
|$2,592
2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl S/C 5A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,979
|$9,831
|$11,405
|Clean
|$6,195
|$8,743
|$10,141
|Average
|$4,628
|$6,567
|$7,612
|Rough
|$3,061
|$4,391
|$5,083
2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 5A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,883
|$3,921
|$4,496
|Clean
|$2,559
|$3,487
|$3,998
|Average
|$1,912
|$2,619
|$3,001
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,751
|$2,004
2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,070
|$6,662
|$7,544
|Clean
|$4,501
|$5,924
|$6,708
|Average
|$3,362
|$4,450
|$5,035
|Rough
|$2,224
|$2,975
|$3,362
2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,013
|$3,372
|Clean
|$2,105
|$2,679
|$2,998
|Average
|$1,572
|$2,012
|$2,251
|Rough
|$1,040
|$1,346
|$1,503