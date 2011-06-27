  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,192$2,898$3,288
Clean$1,972$2,612$2,962
Average$1,533$2,039$2,312
Rough$1,093$1,467$1,662
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,927$2,562$2,913
Clean$1,733$2,309$2,625
Average$1,347$1,803$2,049
Rough$961$1,297$1,473
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,790$2,196$2,424
Clean$1,611$1,979$2,184
Average$1,252$1,546$1,705
Rough$893$1,112$1,225
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,854$2,476$2,820
Clean$1,668$2,231$2,541
Average$1,296$1,742$1,983
Rough$924$1,253$1,425
FAQ

To understand if the 2006 Mercury Milan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.