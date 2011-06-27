Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$2,898
|$3,288
|Clean
|$1,972
|$2,612
|$2,962
|Average
|$1,533
|$2,039
|$2,312
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,467
|$1,662
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan Premier 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,927
|$2,562
|$2,913
|Clean
|$1,733
|$2,309
|$2,625
|Average
|$1,347
|$1,803
|$2,049
|Rough
|$961
|$1,297
|$1,473
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,790
|$2,196
|$2,424
|Clean
|$1,611
|$1,979
|$2,184
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,546
|$1,705
|Rough
|$893
|$1,112
|$1,225
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Milan 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$2,476
|$2,820
|Clean
|$1,668
|$2,231
|$2,541
|Average
|$1,296
|$1,742
|$1,983
|Rough
|$924
|$1,253
|$1,425