Estimated values
2005 Mercury Montego Luxury Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,976
|$2,731
|$3,146
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,461
|$2,835
|Average
|$1,381
|$1,922
|$2,214
|Rough
|$985
|$1,383
|$1,592
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Montego Luxury AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,293
|$3,157
|$3,632
|Clean
|$2,063
|$2,845
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,603
|$2,222
|$2,556
|Rough
|$1,142
|$1,599
|$1,839
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Montego Premier AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,934
|$2,598
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,740
|$2,342
|$2,671
|Average
|$1,352
|$1,829
|$2,086
|Rough
|$964
|$1,316
|$1,500
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Montego Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,179
|$3,183
|$3,732
|Clean
|$1,960
|$2,868
|$3,364
|Average
|$1,523
|$2,240
|$2,626
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,612
|$1,889