Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,376
|$2,351
|$2,874
|Clean
|$1,231
|$2,103
|$2,571
|Average
|$939
|$1,606
|$1,965
|Rough
|$648
|$1,109
|$1,360
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$783
|$1,299
|$1,576
|Clean
|$700
|$1,162
|$1,410
|Average
|$535
|$887
|$1,078
|Rough
|$369
|$613
|$746
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$2,115
|$2,617
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,891
|$2,341
|Average
|$805
|$1,444
|$1,790
|Rough
|$555
|$998
|$1,238
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,301
|$2,306
|$2,845
|Clean
|$1,164
|$2,062
|$2,545
|Average
|$888
|$1,575
|$1,946
|Rough
|$613
|$1,088
|$1,346
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,698
|$2,063
|Clean
|$911
|$1,519
|$1,846
|Average
|$695
|$1,160
|$1,411
|Rough
|$480
|$801
|$976
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,854
|$3,927
|$5,039
|Clean
|$1,657
|$3,512
|$4,508
|Average
|$1,265
|$2,682
|$3,446
|Rough
|$873
|$1,853
|$2,384
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$775
|$1,300
|$1,582
|Clean
|$693
|$1,163
|$1,415
|Average
|$529
|$888
|$1,082
|Rough
|$365
|$614
|$748