1998 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,376$2,351$2,874
Clean$1,231$2,103$2,571
Average$939$1,606$1,965
Rough$648$1,109$1,360
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$783$1,299$1,576
Clean$700$1,162$1,410
Average$535$887$1,078
Rough$369$613$746
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$2,115$2,617
Clean$1,055$1,891$2,341
Average$805$1,444$1,790
Rough$555$998$1,238
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,301$2,306$2,845
Clean$1,164$2,062$2,545
Average$888$1,575$1,946
Rough$613$1,088$1,346
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,019$1,698$2,063
Clean$911$1,519$1,846
Average$695$1,160$1,411
Rough$480$801$976
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,854$3,927$5,039
Clean$1,657$3,512$4,508
Average$1,265$2,682$3,446
Rough$873$1,853$2,384
Estimated values
Estimated values
1998 Nissan Frontier XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$775$1,300$1,582
Clean$693$1,163$1,415
Average$529$888$1,082
Rough$365$614$748
Estimated values

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $700 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,162 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $700 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,162 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $700 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,162 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Nissan Frontier ranges from $369 to $1,576, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.