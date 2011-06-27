Estimated values
2000 Mercury Villager Sport 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,241
|$2,577
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,051
|$2,365
|Average
|$1,170
|$1,672
|$1,942
|Rough
|$905
|$1,292
|$1,519
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Villager Estate 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,722
|$2,334
|$2,638
|Clean
|$1,576
|$2,136
|$2,421
|Average
|$1,284
|$1,741
|$1,988
|Rough
|$993
|$1,346
|$1,554
Estimated values
2000 Mercury Villager 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,130
|$2,465
|Clean
|$1,341
|$1,950
|$2,262
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,589
|$1,858
|Rough
|$845
|$1,228
|$1,453