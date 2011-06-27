Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mariner Luxury Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$2,685
|$3,115
|Clean
|$1,729
|$2,453
|$2,845
|Average
|$1,406
|$1,990
|$2,305
|Rough
|$1,083
|$1,526
|$1,765
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mariner Premier AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,831
|$3,276
|Clean
|$1,835
|$2,587
|$2,992
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,098
|$2,424
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,609
|$1,856
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mariner Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,951
|$2,760
|$3,197
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,521
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,451
|$2,045
|$2,366
|Rough
|$1,118
|$1,569
|$1,812
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mariner Convenience Fwd 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,872
|$2,647
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,419
|$2,801
|Average
|$1,392
|$1,962
|$2,269
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,505
|$1,738
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mariner Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$2,724
|$3,151
|Clean
|$1,767
|$2,489
|$2,878
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,019
|$2,332
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,548
|$1,786
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Mariner Premier Fwd 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,128
|$3,133
|$3,675
|Clean
|$1,947
|$2,863
|$3,356
|Average
|$1,583
|$2,322
|$2,719
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,781
|$2,082