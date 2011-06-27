  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,882$6,640$7,715
Clean$4,582$6,221$7,211
Average$3,981$5,382$6,205
Rough$3,381$4,542$5,198
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,837$9,055$10,411
Clean$6,416$8,482$9,732
Average$5,575$7,338$8,374
Rough$4,734$6,194$7,015
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,873$6,290$7,160
Clean$4,573$5,893$6,693
Average$3,974$5,098$5,758
Rough$3,374$4,303$4,824
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,749$8,101$9,534
Clean$5,396$7,589$8,912
Average$4,689$6,565$7,668
Rough$3,981$5,542$6,424
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,452$7,382$8,561
Clean$5,117$6,915$8,002
Average$4,446$5,983$6,885
Rough$3,776$5,050$5,768
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,095$9,475$10,931
Clean$6,658$8,877$10,218
Average$5,786$7,679$8,792
Rough$4,913$6,482$7,365
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,968$8,341$9,788
Clean$5,601$7,814$9,149
Average$4,867$6,760$7,872
Rough$4,133$5,706$6,595
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,687$9,633$11,425
Clean$6,275$9,024$10,680
Average$5,453$7,807$9,189
Rough$4,630$6,589$7,698
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,867$8,057$9,395
Clean$5,506$7,548$8,782
Average$4,784$6,530$7,556
Rough$4,063$5,512$6,330
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,374$6,119$7,183
Clean$4,105$5,732$6,715
Average$3,567$4,959$5,777
Rough$3,029$4,186$4,840
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,210$5,876$6,891
Clean$3,951$5,504$6,442
Average$3,434$4,762$5,542
Rough$2,916$4,019$4,643
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,070$6,208$6,910
Clean$4,758$5,816$6,459
Average$4,135$5,031$5,558
Rough$3,511$4,247$4,656
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,903$9,581$11,215
Clean$6,478$8,976$10,484
Average$5,629$7,765$9,020
Rough$4,780$6,554$7,557
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,727$7,792$9,053
Clean$5,375$7,300$8,462
Average$4,670$6,315$7,281
Rough$3,966$5,330$6,100
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,286$8,406$9,703
Clean$5,899$7,875$9,070
Average$5,126$6,813$7,804
Rough$4,353$5,751$6,538
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,257$7,136$8,285
Clean$4,934$6,685$7,745
Average$4,287$5,784$6,664
Rough$3,641$4,882$5,583
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,447$8,989$10,540
Clean$6,051$8,421$9,853
Average$5,258$7,285$8,477
Rough$4,465$6,149$7,102
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,046$8,119$9,385
Clean$5,674$7,606$8,773
Average$4,931$6,580$7,548
Rough$4,187$5,554$6,324
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,743$7,692$8,883
Clean$5,390$7,206$8,304
Average$4,683$6,234$7,144
Rough$3,977$5,262$5,985
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,527$6,366$7,487
Clean$4,249$5,964$6,998
Average$3,692$5,159$6,021
Rough$3,135$4,355$5,044
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,261$8,368$9,658
Clean$5,876$7,840$9,028
Average$5,106$6,782$7,768
Rough$4,336$5,725$6,508
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,585$8,903$10,319
Clean$6,180$8,340$9,646
Average$5,370$7,215$8,299
Rough$4,560$6,090$6,953
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,333$9,077$10,749
Clean$5,944$8,504$10,048
Average$5,165$7,357$8,645
Rough$4,386$6,210$7,243
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,262$9,693$11,180
Clean$6,816$9,080$10,451
Average$5,922$7,855$8,992
Rough$5,029$6,631$7,533
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,862$9,114$10,493
Clean$6,440$8,538$9,808
Average$5,596$7,386$8,439
Rough$4,752$6,235$7,070
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,202$7,258$8,511
Clean$4,882$6,799$7,956
Average$4,242$5,882$6,845
Rough$3,602$4,965$5,735
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,629$8,815$10,152
Clean$6,222$8,258$9,490
Average$5,406$7,144$8,165
Rough$4,591$6,030$6,840
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,105 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,732 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,105 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,732 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,105 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,732 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Nissan Frontier ranges from $3,029 to $7,183, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.