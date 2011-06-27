Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,882
|$6,640
|$7,715
|Clean
|$4,582
|$6,221
|$7,211
|Average
|$3,981
|$5,382
|$6,205
|Rough
|$3,381
|$4,542
|$5,198
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,837
|$9,055
|$10,411
|Clean
|$6,416
|$8,482
|$9,732
|Average
|$5,575
|$7,338
|$8,374
|Rough
|$4,734
|$6,194
|$7,015
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,873
|$6,290
|$7,160
|Clean
|$4,573
|$5,893
|$6,693
|Average
|$3,974
|$5,098
|$5,758
|Rough
|$3,374
|$4,303
|$4,824
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,749
|$8,101
|$9,534
|Clean
|$5,396
|$7,589
|$8,912
|Average
|$4,689
|$6,565
|$7,668
|Rough
|$3,981
|$5,542
|$6,424
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,452
|$7,382
|$8,561
|Clean
|$5,117
|$6,915
|$8,002
|Average
|$4,446
|$5,983
|$6,885
|Rough
|$3,776
|$5,050
|$5,768
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,095
|$9,475
|$10,931
|Clean
|$6,658
|$8,877
|$10,218
|Average
|$5,786
|$7,679
|$8,792
|Rough
|$4,913
|$6,482
|$7,365
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,968
|$8,341
|$9,788
|Clean
|$5,601
|$7,814
|$9,149
|Average
|$4,867
|$6,760
|$7,872
|Rough
|$4,133
|$5,706
|$6,595
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,687
|$9,633
|$11,425
|Clean
|$6,275
|$9,024
|$10,680
|Average
|$5,453
|$7,807
|$9,189
|Rough
|$4,630
|$6,589
|$7,698
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,867
|$8,057
|$9,395
|Clean
|$5,506
|$7,548
|$8,782
|Average
|$4,784
|$6,530
|$7,556
|Rough
|$4,063
|$5,512
|$6,330
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,374
|$6,119
|$7,183
|Clean
|$4,105
|$5,732
|$6,715
|Average
|$3,567
|$4,959
|$5,777
|Rough
|$3,029
|$4,186
|$4,840
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,210
|$5,876
|$6,891
|Clean
|$3,951
|$5,504
|$6,442
|Average
|$3,434
|$4,762
|$5,542
|Rough
|$2,916
|$4,019
|$4,643
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,070
|$6,208
|$6,910
|Clean
|$4,758
|$5,816
|$6,459
|Average
|$4,135
|$5,031
|$5,558
|Rough
|$3,511
|$4,247
|$4,656
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,903
|$9,581
|$11,215
|Clean
|$6,478
|$8,976
|$10,484
|Average
|$5,629
|$7,765
|$9,020
|Rough
|$4,780
|$6,554
|$7,557
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,727
|$7,792
|$9,053
|Clean
|$5,375
|$7,300
|$8,462
|Average
|$4,670
|$6,315
|$7,281
|Rough
|$3,966
|$5,330
|$6,100
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,286
|$8,406
|$9,703
|Clean
|$5,899
|$7,875
|$9,070
|Average
|$5,126
|$6,813
|$7,804
|Rough
|$4,353
|$5,751
|$6,538
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,257
|$7,136
|$8,285
|Clean
|$4,934
|$6,685
|$7,745
|Average
|$4,287
|$5,784
|$6,664
|Rough
|$3,641
|$4,882
|$5,583
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,447
|$8,989
|$10,540
|Clean
|$6,051
|$8,421
|$9,853
|Average
|$5,258
|$7,285
|$8,477
|Rough
|$4,465
|$6,149
|$7,102
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,046
|$8,119
|$9,385
|Clean
|$5,674
|$7,606
|$8,773
|Average
|$4,931
|$6,580
|$7,548
|Rough
|$4,187
|$5,554
|$6,324
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,743
|$7,692
|$8,883
|Clean
|$5,390
|$7,206
|$8,304
|Average
|$4,683
|$6,234
|$7,144
|Rough
|$3,977
|$5,262
|$5,985
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,527
|$6,366
|$7,487
|Clean
|$4,249
|$5,964
|$6,998
|Average
|$3,692
|$5,159
|$6,021
|Rough
|$3,135
|$4,355
|$5,044
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,261
|$8,368
|$9,658
|Clean
|$5,876
|$7,840
|$9,028
|Average
|$5,106
|$6,782
|$7,768
|Rough
|$4,336
|$5,725
|$6,508
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,585
|$8,903
|$10,319
|Clean
|$6,180
|$8,340
|$9,646
|Average
|$5,370
|$7,215
|$8,299
|Rough
|$4,560
|$6,090
|$6,953
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,333
|$9,077
|$10,749
|Clean
|$5,944
|$8,504
|$10,048
|Average
|$5,165
|$7,357
|$8,645
|Rough
|$4,386
|$6,210
|$7,243
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,262
|$9,693
|$11,180
|Clean
|$6,816
|$9,080
|$10,451
|Average
|$5,922
|$7,855
|$8,992
|Rough
|$5,029
|$6,631
|$7,533
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,862
|$9,114
|$10,493
|Clean
|$6,440
|$8,538
|$9,808
|Average
|$5,596
|$7,386
|$8,439
|Rough
|$4,752
|$6,235
|$7,070
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,202
|$7,258
|$8,511
|Clean
|$4,882
|$6,799
|$7,956
|Average
|$4,242
|$5,882
|$6,845
|Rough
|$3,602
|$4,965
|$5,735
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,629
|$8,815
|$10,152
|Clean
|$6,222
|$8,258
|$9,490
|Average
|$5,406
|$7,144
|$8,165
|Rough
|$4,591
|$6,030
|$6,840