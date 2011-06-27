  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,086$10,300$12,188
Clean$6,491$9,449$11,146
Average$5,301$7,746$9,063
Rough$4,111$6,044$6,980
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,207$11,490$13,434
Clean$7,518$10,541$12,286
Average$6,139$8,642$9,990
Rough$4,761$6,742$7,694
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,870$9,829$11,573
Clean$6,293$9,017$10,584
Average$5,139$7,392$8,606
Rough$3,985$5,768$6,628
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,766$9,679$11,397
Clean$6,197$8,879$10,423
Average$5,061$7,280$8,475
Rough$3,925$5,680$6,528
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,979$7,588$8,568
Clean$5,477$6,961$7,835
Average$4,473$5,707$6,371
Rough$3,469$4,453$4,907
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,159$10,242$12,060
Clean$6,558$9,396$11,029
Average$5,356$7,703$8,968
Rough$4,153$6,010$6,907
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,774$10,116$12,070
Clean$6,205$9,280$11,039
Average$5,067$7,608$8,976
Rough$3,930$5,936$6,913
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,268$10,425$12,286
Clean$6,658$9,564$11,236
Average$5,437$7,841$9,136
Rough$4,216$6,118$7,036
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,494$9,291$10,940
Clean$5,948$8,524$10,005
Average$4,858$6,988$8,135
Rough$3,767$5,452$6,265
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,131$10,229$12,053
Clean$6,533$9,383$11,023
Average$5,335$7,693$8,963
Rough$4,137$6,002$6,903
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,314$10,465$12,321
Clean$6,700$9,600$11,268
Average$5,472$7,870$9,162
Rough$4,243$6,141$7,056
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,672$9,645$11,394
Clean$6,112$8,848$10,420
Average$4,991$7,254$8,473
Rough$3,871$5,660$6,526
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,836$9,904$11,707
Clean$6,262$9,085$10,707
Average$5,114$7,448$8,706
Rough$3,966$5,812$6,705
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,084$10,203$12,039
Clean$6,489$9,360$11,010
Average$5,299$7,674$8,953
Rough$4,110$5,987$6,895
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Nissan 350Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,848 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 350Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,848 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Nissan 350Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,112 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,848 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Nissan 350Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Nissan 350Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Nissan 350Z ranges from $3,871 to $11,394, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Nissan 350Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.