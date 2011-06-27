Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,086
|$10,300
|$12,188
|Clean
|$6,491
|$9,449
|$11,146
|Average
|$5,301
|$7,746
|$9,063
|Rough
|$4,111
|$6,044
|$6,980
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,207
|$11,490
|$13,434
|Clean
|$7,518
|$10,541
|$12,286
|Average
|$6,139
|$8,642
|$9,990
|Rough
|$4,761
|$6,742
|$7,694
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,870
|$9,829
|$11,573
|Clean
|$6,293
|$9,017
|$10,584
|Average
|$5,139
|$7,392
|$8,606
|Rough
|$3,985
|$5,768
|$6,628
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,766
|$9,679
|$11,397
|Clean
|$6,197
|$8,879
|$10,423
|Average
|$5,061
|$7,280
|$8,475
|Rough
|$3,925
|$5,680
|$6,528
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,979
|$7,588
|$8,568
|Clean
|$5,477
|$6,961
|$7,835
|Average
|$4,473
|$5,707
|$6,371
|Rough
|$3,469
|$4,453
|$4,907
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,159
|$10,242
|$12,060
|Clean
|$6,558
|$9,396
|$11,029
|Average
|$5,356
|$7,703
|$8,968
|Rough
|$4,153
|$6,010
|$6,907
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,774
|$10,116
|$12,070
|Clean
|$6,205
|$9,280
|$11,039
|Average
|$5,067
|$7,608
|$8,976
|Rough
|$3,930
|$5,936
|$6,913
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,268
|$10,425
|$12,286
|Clean
|$6,658
|$9,564
|$11,236
|Average
|$5,437
|$7,841
|$9,136
|Rough
|$4,216
|$6,118
|$7,036
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,494
|$9,291
|$10,940
|Clean
|$5,948
|$8,524
|$10,005
|Average
|$4,858
|$6,988
|$8,135
|Rough
|$3,767
|$5,452
|$6,265
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,131
|$10,229
|$12,053
|Clean
|$6,533
|$9,383
|$11,023
|Average
|$5,335
|$7,693
|$8,963
|Rough
|$4,137
|$6,002
|$6,903
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,314
|$10,465
|$12,321
|Clean
|$6,700
|$9,600
|$11,268
|Average
|$5,472
|$7,870
|$9,162
|Rough
|$4,243
|$6,141
|$7,056
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,672
|$9,645
|$11,394
|Clean
|$6,112
|$8,848
|$10,420
|Average
|$4,991
|$7,254
|$8,473
|Rough
|$3,871
|$5,660
|$6,526
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,836
|$9,904
|$11,707
|Clean
|$6,262
|$9,085
|$10,707
|Average
|$5,114
|$7,448
|$8,706
|Rough
|$3,966
|$5,812
|$6,705
Estimated values
2007 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,084
|$10,203
|$12,039
|Clean
|$6,489
|$9,360
|$11,010
|Average
|$5,299
|$7,674
|$8,953
|Rough
|$4,110
|$5,987
|$6,895