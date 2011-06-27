Estimated values
1999 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,910
|$2,380
|Clean
|$922
|$1,678
|$2,090
|Average
|$662
|$1,214
|$1,512
|Rough
|$402
|$750
|$934
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$1,992
|$2,478
|Clean
|$967
|$1,750
|$2,177
|Average
|$694
|$1,266
|$1,575
|Rough
|$422
|$782
|$973
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$2,275
|$2,830
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,999
|$2,486
|Average
|$792
|$1,446
|$1,798
|Rough
|$481
|$893
|$1,111
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,036
|$1,698
|$2,060
|Clean
|$908
|$1,491
|$1,810
|Average
|$652
|$1,079
|$1,309
|Rough
|$396
|$667
|$808
Estimated values
1999 Nissan Altima SE Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,147
|$2,065
|$2,567
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,814
|$2,255
|Average
|$722
|$1,313
|$1,631
|Rough
|$439
|$811
|$1,007