2004 Nissan Armada Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE Off-Road Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,496$4,003$4,816
Clean$2,264$3,631$4,369
Average$1,799$2,887$3,474
Rough$1,334$2,144$2,579
Sell my 2004 Nissan Armada with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Armada near you
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,292$3,366$3,946
Clean$2,078$3,053$3,579
Average$1,652$2,428$2,846
Rough$1,225$1,803$2,113
Sell my 2004 Nissan Armada with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Armada near you
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada LE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,546$3,761$4,418
Clean$2,309$3,412$4,007
Average$1,835$2,713$3,187
Rough$1,361$2,014$2,366
Sell my 2004 Nissan Armada with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Armada near you
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE Off-Road 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,232$2,916$3,286
Clean$2,024$2,645$2,980
Average$1,609$2,103$2,370
Rough$1,193$1,562$1,760
Sell my 2004 Nissan Armada with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Armada near you
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada LE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,736$3,993$4,672
Clean$2,481$3,622$4,238
Average$1,972$2,881$3,370
Rough$1,462$2,139$2,502
Sell my 2004 Nissan Armada with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Armada near you
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,424$3,503$4,085
Clean$2,199$3,178$3,706
Average$1,747$2,527$2,947
Rough$1,296$1,876$2,188
Sell my 2004 Nissan Armada with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Armada near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Nissan Armada on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,053 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Armada is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,053 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Nissan Armada, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Armada with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,078 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,053 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Nissan Armada. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Nissan Armada and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Nissan Armada ranges from $1,225 to $3,946, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Nissan Armada is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.