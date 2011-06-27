Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE Off-Road Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,496
|$4,003
|$4,816
|Clean
|$2,264
|$3,631
|$4,369
|Average
|$1,799
|$2,887
|$3,474
|Rough
|$1,334
|$2,144
|$2,579
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,292
|$3,366
|$3,946
|Clean
|$2,078
|$3,053
|$3,579
|Average
|$1,652
|$2,428
|$2,846
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,803
|$2,113
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada LE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,546
|$3,761
|$4,418
|Clean
|$2,309
|$3,412
|$4,007
|Average
|$1,835
|$2,713
|$3,187
|Rough
|$1,361
|$2,014
|$2,366
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE Off-Road 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,232
|$2,916
|$3,286
|Clean
|$2,024
|$2,645
|$2,980
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,103
|$2,370
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,562
|$1,760
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada LE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,736
|$3,993
|$4,672
|Clean
|$2,481
|$3,622
|$4,238
|Average
|$1,972
|$2,881
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,462
|$2,139
|$2,502
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Armada SE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,424
|$3,503
|$4,085
|Clean
|$2,199
|$3,178
|$3,706
|Average
|$1,747
|$2,527
|$2,947
|Rough
|$1,296
|$1,876
|$2,188