Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,025
|$3,815
|$4,312
|Clean
|$2,845
|$3,582
|$4,037
|Average
|$2,485
|$3,116
|$3,487
|Rough
|$2,125
|$2,649
|$2,937
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,696
|$3,581
|$4,130
|Clean
|$2,536
|$3,362
|$3,867
|Average
|$2,215
|$2,924
|$3,340
|Rough
|$1,894
|$2,486
|$2,814
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,521
|$3,359
|$3,880
|Clean
|$2,371
|$3,154
|$3,633
|Average
|$2,071
|$2,743
|$3,138
|Rough
|$1,771
|$2,332
|$2,644
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,713
|$3,575
|$4,112
|Clean
|$2,551
|$3,356
|$3,850
|Average
|$2,228
|$2,919
|$3,325
|Rough
|$1,906
|$2,482
|$2,801
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$3,453
|$3,985
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,242
|$3,731
|Average
|$2,135
|$2,820
|$3,223
|Rough
|$1,826
|$2,397
|$2,715
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,821
|$3,871
|$4,522
|Clean
|$2,653
|$3,634
|$4,234
|Average
|$2,317
|$3,161
|$3,657
|Rough
|$1,982
|$2,688
|$3,080
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,577
|$3,407
|$3,925
|Clean
|$2,423
|$3,199
|$3,675
|Average
|$2,117
|$2,782
|$3,174
|Rough
|$1,810
|$2,366
|$2,674
Estimated values
2009 Mercury Mariner 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,499
|$3,316
|$3,825
|Clean
|$2,350
|$3,113
|$3,581
|Average
|$2,053
|$2,708
|$3,093
|Rough
|$1,755
|$2,303
|$2,605