Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,444
|$8,158
|$9,723
|Clean
|$4,927
|$7,396
|$8,795
|Average
|$3,891
|$5,871
|$6,938
|Rough
|$2,856
|$4,347
|$5,082
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,399
|$8,456
|$10,210
|Clean
|$4,885
|$7,666
|$9,235
|Average
|$3,858
|$6,086
|$7,286
|Rough
|$2,832
|$4,505
|$5,337
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,074
|$8,135
|$9,886
|Clean
|$4,592
|$7,375
|$8,942
|Average
|$3,627
|$5,855
|$7,055
|Rough
|$2,661
|$4,335
|$5,167
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,476
|$8,577
|$10,356
|Clean
|$4,955
|$7,776
|$9,367
|Average
|$3,914
|$6,173
|$7,390
|Rough
|$2,872
|$4,570
|$5,413
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,523
|$8,418
|$10,084
|Clean
|$4,998
|$7,631
|$9,121
|Average
|$3,947
|$6,058
|$7,196
|Rough
|$2,897
|$4,485
|$5,271
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,155
|$7,468
|$8,807
|Clean
|$4,665
|$6,770
|$7,966
|Average
|$3,684
|$5,375
|$6,285
|Rough
|$2,704
|$3,979
|$4,603
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,731
|$8,705
|$10,416
|Clean
|$5,186
|$7,892
|$9,422
|Average
|$4,096
|$6,265
|$7,433
|Rough
|$3,006
|$4,638
|$5,444
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,087
|$7,970
|$9,623
|Clean
|$4,604
|$7,225
|$8,704
|Average
|$3,636
|$5,736
|$6,867
|Rough
|$2,668
|$4,246
|$5,030
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,701
|$7,790
|$9,013
|Clean
|$5,159
|$7,062
|$8,152
|Average
|$4,075
|$5,607
|$6,432
|Rough
|$2,990
|$4,151
|$4,711
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,503
|$8,403
|$10,072
|Clean
|$4,980
|$7,618
|$9,110
|Average
|$3,933
|$6,048
|$7,187
|Rough
|$2,887
|$4,477
|$5,265
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,661
|$8,585
|$10,269
|Clean
|$5,123
|$7,783
|$9,289
|Average
|$4,046
|$6,179
|$7,328
|Rough
|$2,970
|$4,574
|$5,367
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,693
|$8,684
|$10,404
|Clean
|$5,151
|$7,873
|$9,411
|Average
|$4,069
|$6,250
|$7,425
|Rough
|$2,986
|$4,627
|$5,438
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,356
|$8,390
|$10,130
|Clean
|$4,847
|$7,606
|$9,163
|Average
|$3,828
|$6,038
|$7,229
|Rough
|$2,809
|$4,470
|$5,295
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,020
|$6,845
|$8,454
|Clean
|$3,638
|$6,206
|$7,647
|Average
|$2,873
|$4,926
|$6,033
|Rough
|$2,109
|$3,647
|$4,419