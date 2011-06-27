  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,444$8,158$9,723
Clean$4,927$7,396$8,795
Average$3,891$5,871$6,938
Rough$2,856$4,347$5,082
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,399$8,456$10,210
Clean$4,885$7,666$9,235
Average$3,858$6,086$7,286
Rough$2,832$4,505$5,337
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,074$8,135$9,886
Clean$4,592$7,375$8,942
Average$3,627$5,855$7,055
Rough$2,661$4,335$5,167
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,476$8,577$10,356
Clean$4,955$7,776$9,367
Average$3,914$6,173$7,390
Rough$2,872$4,570$5,413
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,523$8,418$10,084
Clean$4,998$7,631$9,121
Average$3,947$6,058$7,196
Rough$2,897$4,485$5,271
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,155$7,468$8,807
Clean$4,665$6,770$7,966
Average$3,684$5,375$6,285
Rough$2,704$3,979$4,603
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,731$8,705$10,416
Clean$5,186$7,892$9,422
Average$4,096$6,265$7,433
Rough$3,006$4,638$5,444
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,087$7,970$9,623
Clean$4,604$7,225$8,704
Average$3,636$5,736$6,867
Rough$2,668$4,246$5,030
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Anniversary Edition 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,701$7,790$9,013
Clean$5,159$7,062$8,152
Average$4,075$5,607$6,432
Rough$2,990$4,151$4,711
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,503$8,403$10,072
Clean$4,980$7,618$9,110
Average$3,933$6,048$7,187
Rough$2,887$4,477$5,265
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,661$8,585$10,269
Clean$5,123$7,783$9,289
Average$4,046$6,179$7,328
Rough$2,970$4,574$5,367
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,693$8,684$10,404
Clean$5,151$7,873$9,411
Average$4,069$6,250$7,425
Rough$2,986$4,627$5,438
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,356$8,390$10,130
Clean$4,847$7,606$9,163
Average$3,828$6,038$7,229
Rough$2,809$4,470$5,295
Estimated values
2005 Nissan 350Z Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,020$6,845$8,454
Clean$3,638$6,206$7,647
Average$2,873$4,926$6,033
Rough$2,109$3,647$4,419
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Nissan 350Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,375 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 350Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,375 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Nissan 350Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,592 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,375 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Nissan 350Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Nissan 350Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Nissan 350Z ranges from $2,661 to $9,886, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Nissan 350Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.