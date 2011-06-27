Estimated values
2003 MINI Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,949
|$3,222
|$3,933
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,873
|$3,504
|Average
|$1,307
|$2,177
|$2,645
|Rough
|$879
|$1,480
|$1,786
Estimated values
2003 MINI Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,588
|$2,447
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,414
|$2,183
|$2,612
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,654
|$1,972
|Rough
|$716
|$1,124
|$1,331