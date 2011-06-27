Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,120
|$12,438
|$14,184
|Clean
|$9,507
|$11,675
|$13,272
|Average
|$8,282
|$10,149
|$11,448
|Rough
|$7,056
|$8,623
|$9,624
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,100
|$14,623
|$16,534
|Clean
|$11,367
|$13,726
|$15,471
|Average
|$9,902
|$11,932
|$13,345
|Rough
|$8,436
|$10,138
|$11,218
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,378
|$13,826
|$15,676
|Clean
|$10,689
|$12,978
|$14,668
|Average
|$9,311
|$11,282
|$12,652
|Rough
|$7,933
|$9,586
|$10,636
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,790
|$12,435
|$14,410
|Clean
|$9,197
|$11,672
|$13,484
|Average
|$8,012
|$10,147
|$11,631
|Rough
|$6,826
|$8,621
|$9,777
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,442
|$13,724
|$15,456
|Clean
|$10,750
|$12,883
|$14,462
|Average
|$9,364
|$11,199
|$12,474
|Rough
|$7,978
|$9,515
|$10,487
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,704
|$13,922
|$15,610
|Clean
|$10,995
|$13,068
|$14,606
|Average
|$9,578
|$11,360
|$12,599
|Rough
|$8,160
|$9,652
|$10,591
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,074
|$12,677
|$14,626
|Clean
|$9,464
|$11,899
|$13,685
|Average
|$8,244
|$10,344
|$11,804
|Rough
|$7,024
|$8,789
|$9,923
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,135
|$14,619
|$16,502
|Clean
|$11,400
|$13,723
|$15,441
|Average
|$9,931
|$11,929
|$13,318
|Rough
|$8,461
|$10,136
|$11,196
Estimated values
2011 Nissan 370Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,179
|$15,682
|$17,587
|Clean
|$12,381
|$14,720
|$16,456
|Average
|$10,785
|$12,796
|$14,194
|Rough
|$9,189
|$10,872
|$11,933