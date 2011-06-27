Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,394
|$8,890
|$10,339
|Clean
|$5,799
|$8,071
|$9,364
|Average
|$4,608
|$6,433
|$7,416
|Rough
|$3,417
|$4,795
|$5,467
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,990
|$8,501
|$9,411
|Clean
|$6,340
|$7,717
|$8,525
|Average
|$5,038
|$6,151
|$6,751
|Rough
|$3,736
|$4,585
|$4,977
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution RS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,861
|$4,185
|$4,948
|Clean
|$2,595
|$3,800
|$4,482
|Average
|$2,062
|$3,028
|$3,550
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,257
|$2,617