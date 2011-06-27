Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$2,815
|$3,252
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,590
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,542
|$2,139
|$2,462
|Rough
|$1,223
|$1,689
|$1,935
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,043
|$2,847
|$3,288
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,619
|$3,022
|Average
|$1,560
|$2,163
|$2,489
|Rough
|$1,237
|$1,708
|$1,957
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,192
|$3,032
|$3,494
|Clean
|$2,019
|$2,790
|$3,211
|Average
|$1,673
|$2,304
|$2,645
|Rough
|$1,327
|$1,819
|$2,079
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$2,927
|$3,376
|Clean
|$1,941
|$2,693
|$3,102
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,224
|$2,556
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,755
|$2,009
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$3,323
|$3,882
|Clean
|$2,121
|$3,057
|$3,568
|Average
|$1,757
|$2,525
|$2,939
|Rough
|$1,394
|$1,993
|$2,310
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,955
|$2,733
|$3,160
|Clean
|$1,801
|$2,515
|$2,904
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,077
|$2,392
|Rough
|$1,184
|$1,639
|$1,880