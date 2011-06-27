  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,021$2,815$3,252
Clean$1,861$2,590$2,989
Average$1,542$2,139$2,462
Rough$1,223$1,689$1,935
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,043$2,847$3,288
Clean$1,882$2,619$3,022
Average$1,560$2,163$2,489
Rough$1,237$1,708$1,957
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,192$3,032$3,494
Clean$2,019$2,790$3,211
Average$1,673$2,304$2,645
Rough$1,327$1,819$2,079
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,108$2,927$3,376
Clean$1,941$2,693$3,102
Average$1,609$2,224$2,556
Rough$1,276$1,755$2,009
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Premier 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,302$3,323$3,882
Clean$2,121$3,057$3,568
Average$1,757$2,525$2,939
Rough$1,394$1,993$2,310
Estimated values
2006 Mercury Mariner Convenience 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,955$2,733$3,160
Clean$1,801$2,515$2,904
Average$1,492$2,077$2,392
Rough$1,184$1,639$1,880
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mercury Mariner on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mercury Mariner with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,515 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Mercury Mariner. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Mercury Mariner and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Mercury Mariner ranges from $1,184 to $3,160, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Mercury Mariner is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.