Estimated values
2008 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Power Tailgate, Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,310
|$6,830
|$7,699
|Clean
|$4,985
|$6,404
|$7,202
|Average
|$4,335
|$5,553
|$6,208
|Rough
|$3,685
|$4,701
|$5,215
Estimated values
2008 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Sport Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,386
|$6,988
|$7,903
|Clean
|$5,056
|$6,553
|$7,393
|Average
|$4,397
|$5,681
|$6,373
|Rough
|$3,738
|$4,810
|$5,353
Estimated values
2008 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,224
|$6,754
|$7,629
|Clean
|$4,904
|$6,333
|$7,136
|Average
|$4,265
|$5,491
|$6,152
|Rough
|$3,625
|$4,649
|$5,167
Estimated values
2008 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,313
|$6,821
|$7,685
|Clean
|$4,987
|$6,396
|$7,189
|Average
|$4,337
|$5,546
|$6,197
|Rough
|$3,687
|$4,695
|$5,205
Estimated values
2008 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Power Tailgate, Sport Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,332
|$6,973
|$7,910
|Clean
|$5,006
|$6,538
|$7,399
|Average
|$4,353
|$5,669
|$6,379
|Rough
|$3,700
|$4,800
|$5,358
Estimated values
2008 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,866
|$6,341
|$7,184
|Clean
|$4,568
|$5,946
|$6,721
|Average
|$3,972
|$5,155
|$5,794
|Rough
|$3,377
|$4,365
|$4,866
Estimated values
2008 Acura MDX 4dr SUV AWD w/Sport, Entertainment Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,396
|$6,946
|$7,832
|Clean
|$5,065
|$6,513
|$7,327
|Average
|$4,405
|$5,647
|$6,316
|Rough
|$3,744
|$4,781
|$5,305