Estimated values
2005 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD 4dr SUV (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,545
|$2,123
|$2,435
|Clean
|$1,428
|$1,961
|$2,249
|Average
|$1,196
|$1,639
|$1,878
|Rough
|$964
|$1,316
|$1,506
Estimated values
2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,652
|$2,424
|$2,842
|Clean
|$1,527
|$2,240
|$2,625
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,872
|$2,191
|Rough
|$1,030
|$1,504
|$1,758
Estimated values
2005 Volvo XC90 V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,789
|$2,618
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,419
|$2,833
|Average
|$1,386
|$2,021
|$2,365
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,624
|$1,897
Estimated values
2005 Volvo XC90 2.5T Fwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,616
|$2,425
|$2,864
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,241
|$2,645
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,873
|$2,208
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,504
|$1,771