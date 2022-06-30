Skip to main content
2023 Volvo XC40 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 XC40
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,350
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower194 hp @ 4,700 rpm
Torque221 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length174.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors73.3 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity57.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Angle of departure26.9 degrees
Curb weight3,726 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Gross weight4,914 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Metallic
  • Silver Dawn Metallic
  • Bright Dusk Metallic
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Fjord Blue Metallic
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Fusion Red Metallic
  • Black Stone
Interior Colors
  • Grey Melange, cloth
  • Charcoal, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat thigh extensionyes
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
250 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Protection Package Premier +$555
Protection Package +$360
Convenience Package +$800
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Mud Flaps +$190
Running Boards +$1,155
21" 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels +$3,620
Trunk Spoiler +$395
Load Bars +$365
Trailer Hitch +$1,295
Hands-Free Power Tailgate +$200
