2023 Volvo XC40 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,350
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.2 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|194 hp @ 4,700 rpm
|Torque
|221 lb-ft @ 1,400 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Descent control
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|174.8 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|73.3 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|123.0 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|57.5 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|20.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.9 degrees
|Curb weight
|3,726 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4,914 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Driver seat thigh extension
|yes
|8 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|250 watts stereo output
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|235/55R18 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Packages
|Protection Package Premier
|+$555
|Protection Package
|+$360
|Convenience Package
|+$800
|Exterior Options
|Front and Rear Mud Flaps
|+$190
|Running Boards
|+$1,155
|21" 5-Spoke Black Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
|+$3,620
|Trunk Spoiler
|+$395
|Load Bars
|+$365
|Trailer Hitch
|+$1,295
|Hands-Free Power Tailgate
|+$200
