Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,951
|$26,092
|$28,733
|Clean
|$23,528
|$25,629
|$28,213
|Average
|$22,682
|$24,702
|$27,173
|Rough
|$21,837
|$23,775
|$26,133
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,374
|$27,642
|$30,439
|Clean
|$24,926
|$27,151
|$29,889
|Average
|$24,030
|$26,169
|$28,787
|Rough
|$23,134
|$25,188
|$27,685
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,616
|$31,175
|$34,328
|Clean
|$28,110
|$30,621
|$33,707
|Average
|$27,100
|$29,514
|$32,465
|Rough
|$26,089
|$28,406
|$31,222
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,730
|$28,032
|$30,867
|Clean
|$25,276
|$27,534
|$30,309
|Average
|$24,368
|$26,538
|$29,191
|Rough
|$23,459
|$25,543
|$28,074
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,291
|$29,731
|$32,739
|Clean
|$26,809
|$29,203
|$32,147
|Average
|$25,845
|$28,147
|$30,962
|Rough
|$24,881
|$27,091
|$29,777
Estimated values
2019 Volvo XC40 T4 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,190
|$29,622
|$32,618
|Clean
|$26,710
|$29,096
|$32,028
|Average
|$25,750
|$28,044
|$30,848
|Rough
|$24,790
|$26,991
|$29,667