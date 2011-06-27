  1. Home
2019 Volvo XC40 T4 Momentum 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,951$26,092$28,733
Clean$23,528$25,629$28,213
Average$22,682$24,702$27,173
Rough$21,837$23,775$26,133
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,374$27,642$30,439
Clean$24,926$27,151$29,889
Average$24,030$26,169$28,787
Rough$23,134$25,188$27,685
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,616$31,175$34,328
Clean$28,110$30,621$33,707
Average$27,100$29,514$32,465
Rough$26,089$28,406$31,222
2019 Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,730$28,032$30,867
Clean$25,276$27,534$30,309
Average$24,368$26,538$29,191
Rough$23,459$25,543$28,074
2019 Volvo XC40 T5 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,291$29,731$32,739
Clean$26,809$29,203$32,147
Average$25,845$28,147$30,962
Rough$24,881$27,091$29,777
2019 Volvo XC40 T4 Inscription 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,190$29,622$32,618
Clean$26,710$29,096$32,028
Average$25,750$28,044$30,848
Rough$24,790$26,991$29,667
FAQ

There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Volvo XC40. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Volvo XC40 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Volvo XC40 ranges from $23,134 to $30,439, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
