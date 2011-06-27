Used 2018 Volvo S90 Consumer Reviews

The UnCola of luxury cars Rabbi Mitch , 08/23/2018 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had my S90 for one month and couldn’t be happier with every moment of my experience. After testing other marquis brands, the S90 was suggested and my search was over. It glides under the radar, yet is sleek, luxurious, quiet, powerful and beyond comfortable. It is a drivers car in that I need to participate and I like that. Give it a shot and move over to the UnCola side of life. You will be happy you did!! Report Abuse

Overall LOVING my 2018 S90 Momentum PSR , 04/21/2018 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Silver with the blonde interior; the car looks fantastic! I love the Thor's hammer headlights and the wide stance of the vehicle with the big 19' Pirellis. I've got lots of extras on it, which are functional and work super well. But my only concern with this car is the ride...at times very hard and not as sophisticated as a car at this price point should feel. Excellent gas mileage; great on the road feeling. LOVE LOVE LOVE the backseat legroom and the extra right passenger side buttons that control front right seat and sunroof. The car LOOKS serious, which I love. I've gotten many compliments on it. Pick up on this super well designed 4-cylinder turbo is beyond impressive. Love the stereo (standard) and the 360 camera. At times, the sensors for parking and other safety functions seem a little too sensitive but rather that than the opposite. Seat comfort is FANTASTIC, front and back. Ventilation and climate control are superb. Interior materials on all surfaces are FAR SUPERIOR to many makes of car. No rattles, squeaks or creaks throughout. I'm very happy with my S90, an upgrade from my 2016 S60 Inscription sedan. No regrets. Volvo is ROCKING the automotive world in many ways! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

8 pluses, 1 minus Catbert , 08/17/2018 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 38 of 43 people found this review helpful The S90 is a beautiful car. The proportions are perfect, and the styling is classic. The interior is the best place to be of any of the 50 plus cars I've owned. The aesthetics are perfect. The performance of my T5 AWD is what I expected, not a killer, for sure. I knew that going in, and if performance with a capital P was totally important, I would have sprung for the T6. My driving is mostly highway, and 250ish HP is a OK. And now the minuses. The corporate 4 cyl. is....well, a 4 banger. It isn't particularly smooth, and doesn't sound that great either. It's obviously a modern motor, but suffers from a cylinder deficiency in a large car application. Sorry Volvo, but one size really doesn't fit all. It isn't a horsepower issue, it's about refinement and smoothness. Lastly, the ride...it's not that great. Even on a smooth interstate highway, you can feel too way much road. I understand it isn't a Rolls or Big Jag, but it isn't an C class either. Volvo would do well to farm out the chassis tuning if they can't do better. Bottom line the S90 is one or two cylinders and a more compliant chassis away from a World class near luxury sedan. UPDATE. Seems a large part of the road harshness was not one, but three Pirelli P Zero tires that were not able to be balanced, or maybe not exactly round. After replacement the road noise and vibration/harmonics are hugely improved. MY GAS MILEAGE. Now that the S90 is well broken in, I can report Interstate mileage of 32.9 MPG on my last long trip. This is at speed limit plus 4 mph, i.e. 64-74 mph. My suburban every day driving is right at 25 mpg. I am not a feather foot. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

V for Volvo! MOHAN DAVID , 09/19/2017 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It's pricey with all the bells and whistles I got! Extremely techy - which I love! Seems to have taken care of all the intricate details. For a car that is at this level of price, the mud flaps and floor mats should have been provided - with the Volvo logo! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability