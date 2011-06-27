  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,452$29,720$33,421
Clean$25,757$28,943$32,546
Average$24,367$27,388$30,797
Rough$22,977$25,833$29,048
2018 Volvo S90 T8 Momentum Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,729$32,279$36,298
Clean$27,974$31,435$35,348
Average$26,465$29,746$33,448
Rough$24,955$28,058$31,549
2018 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Twin Engine Plug-In Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,762$34,563$38,865
Clean$29,953$33,659$37,848
Average$28,337$31,851$35,814
Rough$26,721$30,043$33,780
2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,196$24,939$28,043
Clean$21,613$24,286$27,309
Average$20,447$22,982$25,841
Rough$19,280$21,677$24,374
2018 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,426$27,445$30,860
Clean$23,784$26,727$30,053
Average$22,501$25,291$28,438
Rough$21,217$23,855$26,823
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Volvo S90 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volvo S90 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,613 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,286 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Volvo S90. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Volvo S90 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2018 Volvo S90 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.