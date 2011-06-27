Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Eos Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,835
|$14,528
|$16,998
|Clean
|$11,349
|$13,918
|$16,250
|Average
|$10,378
|$12,697
|$14,754
|Rough
|$9,406
|$11,476
|$13,258
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Eos Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,630
|$12,917
|$15,018
|Clean
|$10,194
|$12,375
|$14,357
|Average
|$9,321
|$11,289
|$13,035
|Rough
|$8,448
|$10,204
|$11,714
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Eos Executive 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,927
|$14,856
|$17,541
|Clean
|$11,437
|$14,232
|$16,769
|Average
|$10,458
|$12,984
|$15,226
|Rough
|$9,479
|$11,736
|$13,682