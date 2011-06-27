Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews
Loving it!
I just purchased my 2014 Executive and am loving it! I'm 5'11 and was worried about leg and head room, but it's perfect. Drives great and I'm getting better than 30mpg on the highway. (on a 200 mile trip with 50/50 top down/top up I came out with 31.5 mpg over two mountain passes)
VW Eos Executive........comfortable in it's own skin
It is a beautiful understated car that get's it all done. Some say it lacks character and does not hold up to the competition. Haven't really figured out what those folks are talking about. It has top shelf quality, modern tech and is a blast to drive. All convertibles lack something. The criticism I read is it not one of the cool kids in it's class. Funny though, us owners are having a great time without drawing attention. We enjoy a ride that caters to our needs and not those on the outside. I will own for a very long time. It's a great car.
Fun to drive
great value for a hardtop convertible
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Eos
Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI