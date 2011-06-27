1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet Review
Pros & Cons
Other years
Used Cabriolet for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Airbag added to steering wheel. Etienne Aigner edition debuts.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bkoraman,01/23/2003
I have opurchased this as a toy car for the summer. I love it so much that I am in the market for a newer version.
Elliottsue,10/16/2004
Adorable, fun to drive, very quick 5- speed. NEVER in the shop, best fuel economy on the road. Remains a classic run-about bu also with leather, great stereo, heated seats, elec window --features of more expensive cars.
JohnB,06/13/2016
2dr Convertible
I bought my 1991 VW Cabriolet Eienne Eigler edition just this spring. It had sat for a while. A new set of brakes, tires and an oil change and she runs great. Very sporty and fun to drive not to mention economical.
Itschuck,06/27/2006
My 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet is fun, fun, fun, gets great gas mileage, and has been very comfortable. Prices are going up on these little gems and the TMV price is a bit skwed. Add about $500 for a clean one. All mine has required is oil changes and brakes. I did replace the top but thats to be expected on convertibles that are 15 years old.
Features & Specs
Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet features & specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
