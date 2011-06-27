  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabriolet
  4. Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Cabriolet for Sale
List Price Estimate
$688 - $1,601
Used Cabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Airbag added to steering wheel. Etienne Aigner edition debuts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Toy car
bkoraman,01/23/2003
I have opurchased this as a toy car for the summer. I love it so much that I am in the market for a newer version.
Adorable, fun, reliable, fuel efficient+
Elliottsue,10/16/2004
Adorable, fun to drive, very quick 5- speed. NEVER in the shop, best fuel economy on the road. Remains a classic run-about bu also with leather, great stereo, heated seats, elec window --features of more expensive cars.
My Cabby
JohnB,06/13/2016
2dr Convertible
I bought my 1991 VW Cabriolet Eienne Eigler edition just this spring. It had sat for a while. A new set of brakes, tires and an oil change and she runs great. Very sporty and fun to drive not to mention economical.
A Nice, Fun Car
Itschuck,06/27/2006
My 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet is fun, fun, fun, gets great gas mileage, and has been very comfortable. Prices are going up on these little gems and the TMV price is a bit skwed. Add about $500 for a clean one. All mine has required is oil changes and brakes. I did replace the top but thats to be expected on convertibles that are 15 years old.
See all 4 reviews of the 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet

Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet Overview

The Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Cabriolet Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolets are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet.

Can't find a used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolets you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,992.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,888.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,866.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,094.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Cabriolet lease specials

Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles