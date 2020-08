Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio for Sale Near Me

I bought this car a year ago with 100,000 miles on it expecting that with mileage like that, it may need some maintenance and repairs. I have driven it about 17000 miles and all I have had to do is change the oil and give her a tune up. It really hasn't given me any major trouble and it is so much fun to drive. My advice would be to shop carefully and find one that appears to have been well taken care of. I looked at at least 10 of these before I chose this one. It seems to be one of those cars that young drivers beat the heck out of and can't or don't take care of them properly so there are a lot of used/abused cabbies out there. But when you find a good one, grab it. You won't regret it

