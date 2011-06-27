  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabrio
  4. Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2000 Volkswagen Cabrio Review

Pros & Cons

  • Germanic ride and handling, standard side airbags and ABS, glass rear window, exceptional warranty.
  • Sluggish off-the-line power, dated styling, limited storage space.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Volkswagen Cabrio for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$896 - $2,042
Used Cabrio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A fun-in-the-sun ride. If it's good enough for Gidget, it's good enough for you.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen's Cabrio is good fun. A four-seat convertible with simple good looks, spry performance and premium sound, the Golf-based drop top is the perfect summertime cruiser. Road feel is superb, and the thick, four-spoke steering wheel falls readily to hand. At high speeds, the VW feels solid and sure; this is a car that will get you speeding tickets if you're not careful. Handling is excellent, in the Volkswagen tradition. The chassis and suspension communicate clearly with the driver, and Cabrio's multi-adjustable seats are comfortable. All Cabrios come with a fixed, integrated roll bar and a stout top, sporting six layers and latching tightly to the windshield header.

Two trim levels are available for 2000: value-packed GL and high-end GLS. Both come with CFC-free air conditioning, ABS, an eight-speaker cassette stereo with CD capability, a glass rear window with defogger, side airbags and an anti-theft system. GLS models add a power-operated cloth or vinyl convertible top, leather seating and power windows with a one-touch up or down feature to the standard-equipment roster.

For 2000, Cabrios receive sliding sun-visor extenders, improved theft protection, a brake-wear indicator and an optional (dealer-installed) in-dash CD player. A non-smoking package is also available this year.

Both models are powered by the same 115-horsepower, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that powered previous-generation Cabrios. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard and an automatic tranny is optional. Despite its 122 foot-pounds of torque, this inline four is no barnstormer, and will feel downright sluggish underfoot if mated to the automatic. Nonetheless, the latest Cabrio is a solid, refined and comfortable ride, whether cruising at highway speeds or clipping apexes on your favorite mountain road. Capable underpinnings include MacPherson struts and an anti-roll bar that controls front-end movement, while Volkswagen's own "independent track-correcting torsion-beam rear axle" keeps the Cabrio's hindquarters in line. This suspension is complimented by a perfectly weighted, power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system that offers excellent turn-in and fantastic feedback. This is where the Cabrio makes its leap from cute Barbie-mobile to serious driver's car.

Inside the Cabrio you'll find classy chrome accents and an instrument panel that illuminates in indigo blue and red. Climate and radio controls are within easy reach and have a logical layout. Front seats offer substantial bolstering, firm padding, and a wide range of adjustments to satisfy drivers of all sizes. This is one of the few small cars we've driven recently that had front legroom to spare.

Sure, the Miata may be more fun to drive and some may find the Mustangs more stylish, but the VW Cabrio is no longer the "boy-toy" car it once was. The Cabrio imparts a sense of class and sophistication, and with a conservative price tag, a fantastic two-year/24,000-mile new-vehicle warranty, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, two years of free roadside assistance, and free scheduled maintenance during the first two years or 24,000 miles of ownership, we think this Volkswagen will appeal to those who appreciate a capable drop-top.

2000 Highlights

Volkswagen's Cabrio gets minor equipment updates for the millennium.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio.

5(31%)
4(39%)
3(26%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
3.9
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it!!!
lilauggie4,03/18/2011
I don't understand why people are writing such terrible reviews, you clearly didn't get the car checked before buying it. My 2000 Cabrio is a beautiful car. It runs well, looks nice, I haven't had any problems yet. And i've had it for 5 months. It has a little over 109k miles. You guys just need to take better care of your car!! (It's not a manual though, i'm confused why I can't choose automatic.)
Disappointed with overall quality
Eddie Serna,06/09/2006
We purchased our VW Cabrio GLS new because of its styling and our impression that VW makes quality vehicles. I must admit that the car was involved in a rear-ender in which the front end of the VW took a good smack, but fortunately, it was all cosmetic. My wife is the main driver (and I play the mechanic) and loved her car for the first two years. Then glued on interior parts started coming off. At about 45,000 we lost the speedo and tach gauge ($900 to replace, can't be fixed). The convertible top no longer works ($810 for the motor), the power steering leaks badly, the engine sprays oil all over, and this car has been babied, TLC'd, and garaged. $26,000 and you still get a stamped steel valve cover.
best car ever
cabriogal71,06/15/2015
GL 2dr Convertible
I have had many cars, but my 2000 VW Cabrio, which I have owned since August of 2000, is by far the best. I bought it new, and it has over 130,000 miles on it. It still has a lot of get up and go. We have made sure it gets the suggested preventative maintenance when due. I hope to keep it forever.
Not a bad car for the price
Angelina75,12/26/2002
The Cabrio is one of the best deals you can get on a convertible. There are lots of things they could improve, but overall it's a pretty good car. It's very solid; you don't feel like you're driving a tin can down the road. You get an okay amount of power in the manual transmission version, though this car could NEVER be classified as sporty. You can also fit in any parking space that exists.
See all 23 reviews of the 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio

Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio Overview

The Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio is offered in the following submodels: Cabrio Convertible. Available styles include GL 2dr Convertible, and GLS 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrios are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio.

Can't find a used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Cabrio for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,267.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,288.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Cabrio for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,738.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,506.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Cabrio lease specials

Related Used 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles