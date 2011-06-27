I have had my VW Cabrio for almost 5 years now. The top had a defect in it and started to rip, VW did not want to pay for this even though it was under warrenty. This car had quite a few problems. The car would brake and lock up. (stop short) VW looked at this problem, and couldn't find anything wrong till I told them now that they have documented this, it can be quite a law suite. (well that never happened again) The leather seats in the front started cracking, so I had to put seat covers on them. The engine light comes and when VW looks at it they never find the problem. The cruise control no longer works. The car revs up when you try to stop.

