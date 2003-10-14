  1. Home
Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet

1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet
1993 Highlights

Carat replaced by Classic. Base models get leatherette upholstery option. Audio systems are upgraded, and CD player joins options list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.75 out of 5 stars, 1993 VW
psychdoc,

great car, fun to drive, a classic, nice car to have in the sunshine state.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Gretel, my tons of fun VW!
Beekaboil,

This Cabriolet is the first VW that I myself have ever owned, actually the first car that is really mine! And I'm 61! I have been looking for a Cabriolet for several years and when I found this one, I know I paid a little too much and she needs a little work, but I have so much fun driving this car! This car fits me to a T, my hubby, not so much.Thank goodness we can put the top down! I'm planning on keeping my Gretel until the fenders fall off or someone offers me a million for her whichever comes first. ha ha

5 out of 5 stars, Low and Slow!!
Balr Cby,

I'm the third owner with 125k right now. Oil pressure switch gives me a fit sometimes, but she starts every time and still gets looks. My wife loves the little car, and it's definitely a unique one, the last year of the MKI body style!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Fun car ... in the sun ... or anywhere
justme52365,

I have loved my 93 vw ... i should note ... before this i had a 91 vw jetta which i did not (like) ... the only negative i can say about this car is the oil pressure switch is sometimes a hassle - if u get a good vw mechanic - they can take care of it .... as of 2003, i have 173000 miles on it ... and i have never changed the clutch or had any other major problems .... been fun ... and i plan to keep it ... for a long time ...

Features & Specs

2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
N/A
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
Classic 2dr Convertible features & specs
Classic 2dr Convertible
N/A
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Cabriolet a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 Cabriolet both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volkswagen Cabriolet fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Cabriolet gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Cabriolet has 6.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Cabriolet. Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Cabriolet reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Cabriolet is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cabriolet. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cabriolet's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 Cabriolet is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet?

The least-expensive 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet is the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Classic 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volkswagen Cabriolet?

    If you're interested in the Volkswagen Cabriolet, the next question is, which Cabriolet model is right for you? Cabriolet variants include 2dr Convertible, and Classic 2dr Convertible. For a full list of Cabriolet models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

