Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
great car, fun to drive, a classic, nice car to have in the sunshine state.
This Cabriolet is the first VW that I myself have ever owned, actually the first car that is really mine! And I'm 61! I have been looking for a Cabriolet for several years and when I found this one, I know I paid a little too much and she needs a little work, but I have so much fun driving this car! This car fits me to a T, my hubby, not so much.Thank goodness we can put the top down! I'm planning on keeping my Gretel until the fenders fall off or someone offers me a million for her whichever comes first. ha ha
I'm the third owner with 125k right now. Oil pressure switch gives me a fit sometimes, but she starts every time and still gets looks. My wife loves the little car, and it's definitely a unique one, the last year of the MKI body style!
I have loved my 93 vw ... i should note ... before this i had a 91 vw jetta which i did not (like) ... the only negative i can say about this car is the oil pressure switch is sometimes a hassle - if u get a good vw mechanic - they can take care of it .... as of 2003, i have 173000 miles on it ... and i have never changed the clutch or had any other major problems .... been fun ... and i plan to keep it ... for a long time ...
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|94 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Classic 2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|94 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Is the Volkswagen Cabriolet a good car?
Is the Volkswagen Cabriolet reliable?
Is the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet?
The least-expensive 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet is the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Classic 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Volkswagen Cabriolet?
Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet Overview
The Used 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Cabriolet Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and Classic 2dr Convertible.
What do people think of the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Cabriolet 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
