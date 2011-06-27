  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabrio
  4. Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(39)
Appraise this car

2001 Volkswagen Cabrio Review

Pros & Cons

  • Germanic ride and handling, standard side airbags and ABS, glass rear window, exceptional warranty.
  • Sluggish off-the-line power, dated styling, limited storage space.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Volkswagen Cabrio for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,242 - $2,800
Used Cabrio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A fun-in-the-sun ride. If it's good enough for Gidget, it's good enough for you.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen's Cabrio is good fun. A four-seat convertible with simple good looks, spry performance and premium sound, the Golf-based drop-top is the perfect summertime cruiser. Road feel is superb, and the thick four-spoke steering wheel falls readily to hand. At high speeds, the VW feels solid and sure; this is a car that will get you speeding tickets, if you're not careful. Handling is excellent, in the Volkswagen tradition. The chassis and suspension communicate clearly with the driver, and Cabrio's multi-adjustable seats are comfortable. All Cabrios come with a fixed integrated rollbar and a stout top, sporting six layers and latching tightly to the windshield header. Three trim levels are available for 2001: value-packed GL, mid-level GLS and high-end GLX. All three come with CFC-free air conditioning, ABS, an AM/FM stereo with CD changer pre-wiring, a glass rear window with defogger, side airbags and an anti-theft system. The GL has a vinyl top and a leather-covered steering wheel, while GLS models add power windows, power mirrors, heated seats, cruise control and a cloth top. Pop for the GLX, and you get all of the GLS' features plus a power top, leather seating, newly designed 14-inch wheels and foglights. For 2001, all Cabrios receive an anti-entrapment button that allows individuals to escape from the trunk.

All models are powered by the same 115-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that motivated previous-generation ragtops. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard and an automatic tranny is optional. Despite its 122 foot-pounds of torque, this inline four is no barnstormer and will feel downright sluggish underfoot if mated to the automatic. Nonetheless, the latest Cabrio is a solid, refined and comfortable ride, whether cruising at highway speeds or clipping apexes on your favorite mountain road. Capable underpinnings include MacPherson struts and an antiroll bar that controls front-end movement, while Volkswagen's own "independent track-correcting torsion-beam rear axle" keeps the Cabrio's hindquarters in line. This suspension is complemented by a perfectly weighted, power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system that offers excellent turn-in and fantastic feedback.

Inside the Cabrio, you'll find classy chrome accents and an instrument panel that illuminates with indigo blue and red lighting. Climate and radio controls are within easy reach and have a logical layout. Front seats offer substantial bolstering, firm padding and a wide range of adjustments to satisfy drivers of all sizes. This is one of the few small cars we've driven recently that had front legroom to spare. The Cabrio imparts a sense of class and sophistication, and with a conservative price tag, a fantastic 2-year/24,000-mile new vehicle warranty, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, two years of free roadside assistance and free scheduled maintenance during the first two years or 24,000 miles of ownership, we think this Volkswagen will appeal to those who appreciate a capable drop-top.

2001 Highlights

A top-of-the-line GLX trim level has been added to the existing lineup for 2001. All models get an anti "trunk entrapment" button to keep people from getting stuck in the cargo hold.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio.

5(28%)
4(44%)
3(20%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
3.9
39 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!
kalba,07/11/2011
I bought this car a year ago with 100,000 miles on it expecting that with mileage like that, it may need some maintenance and repairs. I have driven it about 17000 miles and all I have had to do is change the oil and give her a tune up. It really hasn't given me any major trouble and it is so much fun to drive. My advice would be to shop carefully and find one that appears to have been well taken care of. I looked at at least 10 of these before I chose this one. It seems to be one of those cars that young drivers beat the heck out of and can't or don't take care of them properly so there are a lot of used/abused cabbies out there. But when you find a good one, grab it. You won't regret it
Awesome!
Designs11,10/18/2009
This car is great! It gets great gas mileage, the CD player doesn't skip, the truck is pretty roomy for a small car, and easy to park/maneuver. I bought this car used, but it only had one owner who had all the routine maintenance preformed on time at a VW dealership, so I'm loving it!! There are no mechanical problems and it has almost 70k miles on it now. Great car for the money!! (And it's cute!)
Buyer be mindfull it's 10 yrs old
catk2,09/26/2011
I've had my car for 5 years just paid it off a year ago. Now the problems have started. Everything was wonderful, at first. 3 days before christmas the window fell down and i couldn't bring it back up.The cost to fix it was $500. My starter gets stuck sometimes i have not fixed it yet it will cost me $450. Now this week my air went out and it cost me $650. Then the back window came off the convertible and no one can just fix it, i need a new top and window which is going to cost me $1400. Very bad week. I love my car but its costing me a lot right now and i wonder what will break next?
STAY AWAY
smartin6,09/02/2014
this is the worst car i have ever encountered. i bought mine used less than a year ago with 89K miles, now at 94K and i have put almost $3000 into this car. Tie Rods, axels, timing belt, windows, distributor, engine coils, & spark plugs have been replaced, power steering fluid leaks badly, engine heats up and needs new coolant all the time. car runs out of time often and it costs about $70-90 for a vw specialist to work on the car. this thing is a death trap, i wouldnt even take a free one. BUYER BEWARE. glove box and rear upholder breaks easily and front upholder only big enough for a soda can. Also now i need to use fully synthetic oil to keep the engine from misfiring/ coils going bad.
See all 39 reviews of the 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio features & specs
More about the 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio

Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio Overview

The Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio is offered in the following submodels: Cabrio Convertible. Available styles include GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrios are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio.

Can't find a used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Cabrio for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,033.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,601.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Cabrio for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,607.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,867.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Cabrio lease specials

Related Used 2001 Volkswagen Cabrio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles