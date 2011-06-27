  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabrio
  4. Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(66)
Appraise this car

2002 Volkswagen Cabrio Review

Pros & Cons

  • Germanic ride and handling, standard side airbags and ABS, glass rear window, exceptional warranty.
  • Sluggish off-the-line power, dated styling, limited storage space.
Other years
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Volkswagen Cabrio for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,313 - $2,927
Used Cabrio for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A fun-in-the-sun ride. If it's good enough for Gidget, it's good enough for you.

Vehicle overview

Volkswagen's Cabrio is good fun. A four-seat convertible with simple good looks, spry performance and premium sound, the Golf-based drop-top is the perfect summertime cruiser. Road feel is superb, and the thick four-spoke steering wheel falls readily to hand. At high speeds, the VW feels solid and sure; this is a car that will get you speeding tickets, if you're not careful. Handling is excellent, in the Volkswagen tradition. The chassis and suspension communicate clearly with the driver, and Cabrio's multi-adjustable seats are comfortable. All Cabrios come with a fixed integrated rollbar and a stout top, sporting six layers and latching tightly to the windshield header. Three trim levels are available for 2002: value-packed GL, mid-level GLS and high-end GLX. All three come with CFC-free air conditioning, ABS, an AM/FM stereo with CD changer pre-wiring, a glass rear window with defogger, side airbags and an anti-theft system. The GL has a vinyl top and a leather-covered steering wheel, while GLS models add power windows, power mirrors, heated seats, cruise control and a cloth top. Pop for the GLX, and you get all of the GLS' features plus a power top, leather seating, newly designed 14-inch wheels and foglights.

All models are powered by a 115-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. A five-speed manual transmission comes standard and an automatic tranny is optional. Despite its 122 pound-feet of torque, this inline four is no barnstormer and will feel downright sluggish underfoot if mated to the automatic. Nonetheless, the latest Cabrio is a solid, refined and comfortable ride, whether cruising at highway speeds or clipping apexes on your favorite mountain road. Capable underpinnings include MacPherson struts and an antiroll bar that controls front-end movement, while Volkswagen's own "independent track-correcting torsion-beam rear axle" keeps the Cabrio's hindquarters in line. This suspension is complemented by a perfectly weighted, power-assisted rack-and-pinion steering system that offers excellent turn-in and fantastic feedback.

Inside the Cabrio, you'll find classy chrome accents and an instrument panel that illuminates with indigo blue and red lighting. Climate and radio controls are within easy reach and have a logical layout. Front seats offer substantial bolstering, firm padding and a wide range of adjustments to satisfy drivers of all sizes. This is one of the few small cars we've driven recently that has front legroom to spare. The Cabrio imparts a sense of class and sophistication, and with a conservative price tag and a generous 4-year/50,000 mile bumper-to-bumper warranty (up from 2 years/24,000 miles), we think this Volkswagen will appeal to those who appreciate a capable drop-top.

2002 Highlights

Reflex Silver with a gray top and Flannel Gray interior will be added to the spectrum, and Marlin Blue will replace Batik Blue. An on/off switch will allow you to govern the electrochromic mirror. For the 2002 model year, all-new Volkswagen vehicles will come standard with an improved four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, up from two years/24,000 miles. In addition, Volkswagen offers a fully transferable limited powertrain warranty that covers five years or 60,000 miles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio.

5(48%)
4(21%)
3(18%)
2(11%)
1(2%)
4.0
66 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Cabrio!
lmartin3733,06/07/2011
The only problem I have had is that the top is splitting at the seam! All the way across the back and to my dismay I discovered that it is glued!! That is crazy! I have it taped right now but I am going to find out if someone can sew up the seam. So far everyone has said that it won't work, but I'm going to try it anyway! I can't afford a new top(that is probably glued too!) That has been my only disappointment. I've not had any big repairs. It's great in the snow! I can get in and out of everywhere and if I could get another one, I'd upgrade to another one. I've got about 160000 miles on it and I hope it lasts for another 3 to 5 years!
My Cabbie loves my mechanic!
Lotttie,12/15/2009
I love my Cabbie and she loves my private Mechanic. I will never trust a VW Dealer for the rest of my life and this will surely be the LAST VW I own. My Mechanic keeps her running. One door lock, two door handles, wheel bearings, vacuum pump, muffler, interior trunk release (VW permanently ruined this)and a dead radio. Did I mention she has 134,000 miles and keeps on running? She costs me quite a bit and I am thankful I have a good salary! Not looking forward to trading her in someday as she is a hoot to drive. "Baby Baby" hopefully will make it to 200,000 miles or by some miracle 250,000 miles. Caution: VW Cabrio....lovely to behold, lovely to drive but not lovely to maintain.
Just love it
YVONNE,09/01/2010
There are only a few things that I would change. First the power Windows button is too small. The cup holder is set to deep into the consol, which makes it hard to put a med. Size drink in there with the ashtray being directly above it. And sometimes I bump the control for the window wipers when I put in the key into the ignition
I've already spent several thousand!
butta246,08/29/2010
Had the car for 8 years and It's a lot of maintence. Those who haven't had problems are lucky. So far I've had to buy several hoses, my back drink holder broke, new catalytic converter, timing belt, new a.c. compressor, I was actually locked inside my car once (long story but true), and my key got stuck on the outside of the car, I had to call AAA and send it to get it fixed asap. I now need to get my tires aligned because I'm going out of tires like crazy. Also my windows won't roll down, if they do they don't roll back up. It's about $400 a piece. I don't know if I got a lemon, but I have spent several thousand dollars on this car.
See all 66 reviews of the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio features & specs
More about the 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio

Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio Overview

The Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio is offered in the following submodels: Cabrio Convertible. Available styles include GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLX 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M), and GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrios are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio.

Can't find a used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrios you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Cabrio for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,482.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,564.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Cabrio for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,347.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,030.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Cabrio lease specials

Related Used 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles