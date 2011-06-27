Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet Consumer Reviews
Toy car
I have opurchased this as a toy car for the summer. I love it so much that I am in the market for a newer version.
Adorable, fun, reliable, fuel efficient+
Adorable, fun to drive, very quick 5- speed. NEVER in the shop, best fuel economy on the road. Remains a classic run-about bu also with leather, great stereo, heated seats, elec window --features of more expensive cars.
My Cabby
I bought my 1991 VW Cabriolet Eienne Eigler edition just this spring. It had sat for a while. A new set of brakes, tires and an oil change and she runs great. Very sporty and fun to drive not to mention economical.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
A Nice, Fun Car
My 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet is fun, fun, fun, gets great gas mileage, and has been very comfortable. Prices are going up on these little gems and the TMV price is a bit skwed. Add about $500 for a clean one. All mine has required is oil changes and brakes. I did replace the top but thats to be expected on convertibles that are 15 years old.
Sponsored cars related to the Cabriolet
Related Used 1991 Volkswagen Cabriolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner