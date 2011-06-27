I bought this car wanting an inexpensive, fuel efficient yet fun and reliable car. I have had it for over 4 years and it has never broke down on me. It is the most reliable car I've ever owned and I've owned plenty, including new cars. I love this car and it's fun to drive. I drove it across country and had the time of my life. This car has required very low maintenance. Other than

replacing the tires and regular oil changes, I haven't been set back at all. It's paid for itself.