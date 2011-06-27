1992 Volkswagen Cabriolet Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$689 - $1,603
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Etienne Aigner edition dropped. Three-point seatbelts are added to the back seat. Base model gets full wheelcovers. Radio turns off with ignition switch.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
John,09/05/2008
I bought this car wanting an inexpensive, fuel efficient yet fun and reliable car. I have had it for over 4 years and it has never broke down on me. It is the most reliable car I've ever owned and I've owned plenty, including new cars. I love this car and it's fun to drive. I drove it across country and had the time of my life. This car has required very low maintenance. Other than replacing the tires and regular oil changes, I haven't been set back at all. It's paid for itself.
Mary Jo Welch,10/17/2003
This is the best car I have ever owned. It has a timeless styling and still gets admiring glances. I will always have a VW convertible. I am meticulous about servicing the car and it has paid off.
JohnMcDougal,07/18/2009
This was initially a great, fun, fuel efficient ride. After just 35,000 miles it had a massive coolant leak problem that cost thousands to repair despite the fact that it had been beautifully maintained with regular service at a certified shop. At 45,000 miles, the transmission went. This cost several thousand more dollars to repair. After that, it was all normal service (brakes, pumps, belts, etc). It was fine, if increasingly noisy, for years after this. Despite being garaged its whole life, the exterior pieces started to fall off. Then, the engine imploded on the freeway at 75,000 miles. At this point, we junked it.
bkoraman,07/03/2002
I purchased this car with a newly installed roof. It is in a fair condition with minor cosmatic details. I think I got what I paid for.
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
