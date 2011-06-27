  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen Cabriolet for Sale
List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,796
Used Cabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet.

5(50%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best used car I have ever owned
larry,08/08/2010
Purchased car in 2004 with 37,500 original miles on it. From a private owner in Montauk NY. Transported via car Dolly to my winter home in fl where its garage stored when not using. At 59,00 miles on it, had to replace 4 tires not due to improper wear but dry rot from sitting. The VW now has 76,00 miles with no other repairs except a battery and oil changes every 3,000 miles. When traveling on the open road using Cruise control average 40 mph per and Burns no oil. This is the best used car I have ever owned.
Fun Times
dabbags,08/20/2002
Watch out for electrical and mechanical problems in older models. Mine has 150,000 miles and runs great. Love to drive it. Very cozy. No cup holders.
Big fun, little car
Good Night,03/26/2008
The car really surprised me. My father had bought it in early 2006, right before i graduated high school. I thought it was a crappy compact till i got a chance to drive it. It was a blast, surprising speed for a little car like that but probably wouldn't have been as fun if it was an automatic. It handled decently, it even got me out of a few close calls while speeding on the highway but no cup holders and tight interior made her a little uncomfortable but surprisingly enough it had power windows.
Super Duper Cab
Cabro,07/14/2008
This car has been very reliable and I still get 28 to 31 miles per gallon. The cab is fun to drive and I plan to keep it for a long time.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet

Used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Overview

The Used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Cabriolet Convertible. Available styles include Boutique 2dr Convertible, 2dr Convertible, and Best Seller 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolets are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale near.

Can't find a used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolets you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,235.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,585.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Cabriolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,974.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,702.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

