1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,796
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
larry,08/08/2010
Purchased car in 2004 with 37,500 original miles on it. From a private owner in Montauk NY. Transported via car Dolly to my winter home in fl where its garage stored when not using. At 59,00 miles on it, had to replace 4 tires not due to improper wear but dry rot from sitting. The VW now has 76,00 miles with no other repairs except a battery and oil changes every 3,000 miles. When traveling on the open road using Cruise control average 40 mph per and Burns no oil. This is the best used car I have ever owned.
dabbags,08/20/2002
Watch out for electrical and mechanical problems in older models. Mine has 150,000 miles and runs great. Love to drive it. Very cozy. No cup holders.
Good Night,03/26/2008
The car really surprised me. My father had bought it in early 2006, right before i graduated high school. I thought it was a crappy compact till i got a chance to drive it. It was a blast, surprising speed for a little car like that but probably wouldn't have been as fun if it was an automatic. It handled decently, it even got me out of a few close calls while speeding on the highway but no cup holders and tight interior made her a little uncomfortable but surprisingly enough it had power windows.
Cabro,07/14/2008
This car has been very reliable and I still get 28 to 31 miles per gallon. The cab is fun to drive and I plan to keep it for a long time.
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
94 hp @ 5400 rpm
