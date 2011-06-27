Used 2016 Toyota Yaris Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Yaris Hatchback
LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$27,832*
Total Cash Price
$12,833
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$27,286*
Total Cash Price
$12,581
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$37,382*
Total Cash Price
$17,236
L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$38,473*
Total Cash Price
$17,739
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,655*
Total Cash Price
$17,362
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,377*
Total Cash Price
$13,084
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$39,565*
Total Cash Price
$18,242
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yaris Hatchback LE 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$793
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$4,084
|Maintenance
|$1,551
|$1,202
|$850
|$444
|$2,074
|$6,120
|Repairs
|$353
|$408
|$478
|$559
|$655
|$2,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$716
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$883
|Financing
|$691
|$555
|$411
|$257
|$93
|$2,006
|Depreciation
|$3,323
|$1,065
|$937
|$830
|$746
|$6,901
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,417
|$5,108
|$4,610
|$4,080
|$5,616
|$27,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yaris Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,004
|Maintenance
|$1,521
|$1,178
|$833
|$435
|$2,033
|$6,000
|Repairs
|$346
|$400
|$469
|$548
|$642
|$2,405
|Taxes & Fees
|$702
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$866
|Financing
|$677
|$544
|$403
|$252
|$91
|$1,967
|Depreciation
|$3,258
|$1,044
|$919
|$814
|$731
|$6,766
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,252
|$5,008
|$4,520
|$4,000
|$5,506
|$27,286
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$5,485
|Maintenance
|$2,084
|$1,614
|$1,141
|$596
|$2,785
|$8,220
|Repairs
|$474
|$548
|$643
|$751
|$880
|$3,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,186
|Financing
|$927
|$745
|$552
|$345
|$125
|$2,695
|Depreciation
|$4,463
|$1,430
|$1,259
|$1,115
|$1,001
|$9,269
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,305
|$6,861
|$6,192
|$5,480
|$7,543
|$37,382
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yaris Hatchback L 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,197
|$5,646
|Maintenance
|$2,145
|$1,661
|$1,175
|$613
|$2,867
|$8,460
|Repairs
|$488
|$564
|$661
|$773
|$905
|$3,391
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,221
|Financing
|$955
|$767
|$568
|$355
|$128
|$2,773
|Depreciation
|$4,594
|$1,472
|$1,296
|$1,148
|$1,031
|$9,540
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,635
|$7,061
|$6,373
|$5,640
|$7,763
|$38,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yaris Hatchback L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,072
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,172
|$5,526
|Maintenance
|$2,099
|$1,626
|$1,150
|$600
|$2,806
|$8,280
|Repairs
|$477
|$552
|$647
|$756
|$886
|$3,319
|Taxes & Fees
|$969
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,195
|Financing
|$934
|$751
|$556
|$348
|$126
|$2,714
|Depreciation
|$4,496
|$1,441
|$1,268
|$1,123
|$1,009
|$9,337
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,388
|$6,911
|$6,238
|$5,520
|$7,598
|$37,655
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$4,164
|Maintenance
|$1,582
|$1,225
|$866
|$452
|$2,114
|$6,240
|Repairs
|$360
|$416
|$488
|$570
|$668
|$2,501
|Taxes & Fees
|$730
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$901
|Financing
|$704
|$566
|$419
|$262
|$95
|$2,046
|Depreciation
|$3,388
|$1,086
|$956
|$847
|$760
|$7,037
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,582
|$5,208
|$4,701
|$4,160
|$5,726
|$28,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Yaris Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,806
|Maintenance
|$2,205
|$1,708
|$1,208
|$631
|$2,948
|$8,700
|Repairs
|$502
|$580
|$680
|$795
|$931
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,256
|Financing
|$982
|$789
|$584
|$365
|$132
|$2,852
|Depreciation
|$4,724
|$1,514
|$1,333
|$1,180
|$1,060
|$9,811
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,965
|$7,262
|$6,554
|$5,800
|$7,984
|$39,565
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Yaris
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Toyota Yaris in Virginia is:not available
