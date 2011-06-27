  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,670$22,126$24,921
Clean$19,251$21,650$24,372
Average$18,414$20,698$23,276
Rough$17,578$19,746$22,179
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,497$19,683$22,169
Clean$17,125$19,259$21,681
Average$16,381$18,412$20,705
Rough$15,636$17,565$19,729
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,024$21,401$24,103
Clean$18,620$20,940$23,573
Average$17,810$20,019$22,512
Rough$17,001$19,098$21,451
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,730$17,695$19,930
Clean$15,396$17,315$19,492
Average$14,727$16,553$18,614
Rough$14,057$15,792$17,737
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,400$18,448$20,778
Clean$16,051$18,051$20,321
Average$15,353$17,258$19,407
Rough$14,655$16,464$18,492
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,195$24,968$28,120
Clean$21,723$24,431$27,501
Average$20,779$23,356$26,264
Rough$19,835$22,282$25,026
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,565$24,259$27,322
Clean$21,106$23,737$26,720
Average$20,189$22,693$25,518
Rough$19,271$21,649$24,316
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,718$18,805$21,180
Clean$16,362$18,401$20,714
Average$15,651$17,592$19,782
Rough$14,939$16,782$18,850
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,396 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,315 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,396 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,315 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,396 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,315 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $14,057 to $19,930, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.