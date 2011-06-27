Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,670
|$22,126
|$24,921
|Clean
|$19,251
|$21,650
|$24,372
|Average
|$18,414
|$20,698
|$23,276
|Rough
|$17,578
|$19,746
|$22,179
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,497
|$19,683
|$22,169
|Clean
|$17,125
|$19,259
|$21,681
|Average
|$16,381
|$18,412
|$20,705
|Rough
|$15,636
|$17,565
|$19,729
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,024
|$21,401
|$24,103
|Clean
|$18,620
|$20,940
|$23,573
|Average
|$17,810
|$20,019
|$22,512
|Rough
|$17,001
|$19,098
|$21,451
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,730
|$17,695
|$19,930
|Clean
|$15,396
|$17,315
|$19,492
|Average
|$14,727
|$16,553
|$18,614
|Rough
|$14,057
|$15,792
|$17,737
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,400
|$18,448
|$20,778
|Clean
|$16,051
|$18,051
|$20,321
|Average
|$15,353
|$17,258
|$19,407
|Rough
|$14,655
|$16,464
|$18,492
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,195
|$24,968
|$28,120
|Clean
|$21,723
|$24,431
|$27,501
|Average
|$20,779
|$23,356
|$26,264
|Rough
|$19,835
|$22,282
|$25,026
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,565
|$24,259
|$27,322
|Clean
|$21,106
|$23,737
|$26,720
|Average
|$20,189
|$22,693
|$25,518
|Rough
|$19,271
|$21,649
|$24,316
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,718
|$18,805
|$21,180
|Clean
|$16,362
|$18,401
|$20,714
|Average
|$15,651
|$17,592
|$19,782
|Rough
|$14,939
|$16,782
|$18,850