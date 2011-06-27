Estimated values
1990 Buick Century Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$625
|$1,421
|$1,853
|Clean
|$549
|$1,253
|$1,634
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$249
|$581
|$758
