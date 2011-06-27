Estimated values
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,718
|$36,630
|$38,688
|Clean
|$33,806
|$35,657
|$37,631
|Average
|$31,980
|$33,713
|$35,518
|Rough
|$30,155
|$31,768
|$33,404
Estimated values
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,810
|$35,701
|$37,734
|Clean
|$32,921
|$34,753
|$36,704
|Average
|$31,143
|$32,858
|$34,642
|Rough
|$29,366
|$30,962
|$32,581
Estimated values
2017 BMW X5 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,151
|$40,229
|$42,465
|Clean
|$37,148
|$39,161
|$41,305
|Average
|$35,142
|$37,025
|$38,986
|Rough
|$33,137
|$34,889
|$36,666
Estimated values
2017 BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,276
|$36,003
|$37,867
|Clean
|$33,375
|$35,048
|$36,833
|Average
|$31,573
|$33,136
|$34,765
|Rough
|$29,772
|$31,225
|$32,696
Estimated values
2017 BMW X5 sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,100
|$34,093
|$36,231
|Clean
|$31,256
|$33,188
|$35,242
|Average
|$29,569
|$31,378
|$33,262
|Rough
|$27,881
|$29,568
|$31,283