  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Rogue Sport
  4. 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,446$19,964$21,833
Clean$18,202$19,700$21,539
Average$17,713$19,170$20,951
Rough$17,224$18,640$20,364
Sell my 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue Sport near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,334$21,964$23,970
Clean$20,065$21,672$23,647
Average$19,526$21,090$23,002
Rough$18,987$20,507$22,357
Sell my 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue Sport near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,337$20,915$22,857
Clean$19,081$20,637$22,550
Average$18,569$20,083$21,935
Rough$18,056$19,528$21,319
Sell my 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue Sport near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,055$23,699$25,723
Clean$21,763$23,384$25,377
Average$21,178$22,755$24,685
Rough$20,594$22,127$23,992
Sell my 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue Sport near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,123$24,743$26,739
Clean$22,816$24,415$26,380
Average$22,204$23,758$25,660
Rough$21,591$23,102$24,940
Sell my 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue Sport near you
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,293$20,882$22,837
Clean$19,038$20,605$22,529
Average$18,527$20,051$21,915
Rough$18,015$19,497$21,300
Sell my 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue Sport near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,700 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,700 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,202 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,700 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport ranges from $17,224 to $21,833, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.