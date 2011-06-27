Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,446
|$19,964
|$21,833
|Clean
|$18,202
|$19,700
|$21,539
|Average
|$17,713
|$19,170
|$20,951
|Rough
|$17,224
|$18,640
|$20,364
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,334
|$21,964
|$23,970
|Clean
|$20,065
|$21,672
|$23,647
|Average
|$19,526
|$21,090
|$23,002
|Rough
|$18,987
|$20,507
|$22,357
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,337
|$20,915
|$22,857
|Clean
|$19,081
|$20,637
|$22,550
|Average
|$18,569
|$20,083
|$21,935
|Rough
|$18,056
|$19,528
|$21,319
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,055
|$23,699
|$25,723
|Clean
|$21,763
|$23,384
|$25,377
|Average
|$21,178
|$22,755
|$24,685
|Rough
|$20,594
|$22,127
|$23,992
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,123
|$24,743
|$26,739
|Clean
|$22,816
|$24,415
|$26,380
|Average
|$22,204
|$23,758
|$25,660
|Rough
|$21,591
|$23,102
|$24,940
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,293
|$20,882
|$22,837
|Clean
|$19,038
|$20,605
|$22,529
|Average
|$18,527
|$20,051
|$21,915
|Rough
|$18,015
|$19,497
|$21,300